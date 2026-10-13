How Njuki secured the CoG top seat after a contest over regional balance
As new chairperson, Njuki assured governors that his relationship with the national administration wouldn’t prevent him from defending the interests of all 47 counties.
As new chairperson, Njuki assured governors that his relationship with the national administration wouldn’t prevent him from defending the interests of all 47 counties.
The government said the extension would ensure continuity of services and claims while facilities complete the new contracting requirements.
The dispute centres on the County Oversight and Accountability Bill, Senate Bill, 2024, sponsored by Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, which seeks to give the Senate a stronger role in monitoring money allocated to counties and provide a formal system for public
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Atellah said the decision was causing concern among workers who expected the salary adjustments to be implemented alongside those applying to employees in the national government.
Speaking in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government would intensify the crackdown on illicit alcohol and drugs through intelligence-led multi-agency operations targeting cartels, supply chains and unlicensed manufacturers.
KUCO National Chairman Peterson Wachira said some county governments were frustrating the process through intimidation of striking clinical officers and delays in putting into effect an agreement that took eight years to negotiate before it was signed in February.
Their appointment comes after the seven were nominated in July and their names presented to the National and County Government Coordinating Summit for ratification in line with the Intergovernmental Relations Act.
The union Secretary General Seth Panyako made the announcement on Wednesday following a meeting with the Council of Governors, ending the industrial action that had disrupted health services in several parts of the country.
Speaking on NTV on Wednesday, Panyako said the CBA was ready for implementation in 18 counties before the CoG moved to stop the process, arguing that the dispute has persisted because of personal interests and poor prioritisation of the health sector.
The CS said the Water Sector Steering Committee (WASCOM) should take the lead in dealing with disagreements over water boundaries, tariffs, abstraction and the sharing of water resources.
Speaking at the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Kindiki said the Summit should focus on high level policy decisions while technical matters should be handled by the relevant sector forums.
The association said the continued disruption of public health services was putting patients, especially vulnerable groups, at risk and could undermine progress made towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Thang’wa said political rivalry between the two Houses had weakened the Senate’s powers despite Article 96 of the Constitution giving it a clear role in protecting county interests, approving allocations and exercising oversight.
Speaking during a special session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) on Monday, Abdullahi said the agreement was signed “under duress” in the run-up to the 2017 elections but has never been implemented.
Speaking on Monday during a special session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) in Karen, Kindiki said the industrial action had affected the smooth delivery of healthcare services and urged the parties to conclude consultations “as soon as possible” to allow nurses to resume work.
KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako said the union had no problem with dialogue but wanted agreements reached with the government to be followed by action.
The meeting will bring together representatives from Meru, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Garissa, Wajir and Migori, with discussions expected to centre on the state of facilities needed before the parks can be commissioned and put into use.
Kindiki further called for faster implementation of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (KIPs), describing them as a foundation for Kenya's industrialisation strategy
Kindiki presided over the 30th Ordinary Session of IBEC at his Karen office on Monday, August 24, 2026, in a meeting attended by senior officials from the national and county governments.
Abdullahi said counties were facing challenges linked to the transition into the new financial year, including issues with IFMIS, e-GP and the integration between IFMIS and Kenya Revenue Authority systems.
Abdullahi said counties had deployed more than 107,800 community health promoters through a 50-50 financing arrangement between the national and county governments.
Speaking during a media townhall on Tuesday, Council of Governors CEO Mary Mwiti said the workers’ grievances were expected to be addressed by the end of the week.
Primary care networks are designed to coordinate services, referrals and access to essential treatment within communities. They also seek to make lower-level health facilities the first stop for people seeking help with common and routine health needs.
The report, released on August 6, 2026, shows that the agriculture sector had reinforced its position as the backbone of Kenya's economy, with the value of agricultural output rising from Sh3.64 trillion in 2024 to Sh4.07 trillion in 2025. It attributed the growth to consistent investments by county governments across key agricultural value chains, despite persistent challenges in some subsectors.
The President said expanding the ambulance network will ensure emergency medical services are available to all Kenyans, regardless of their location, and eliminate gaps that have affected access to urgent care.
The Council of Governors has now threatened to seek legal intervention, arguing that the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) called the strike even as talks were ongoing. The governors also warned that they would pursue legal guidance on whether the industrial action is lawful.
The union said the industrial action would continue until the Council of Governors (CoG) and other relevant authorities address their outstanding grievances, warning that nurses and midwives had reached the limit of their patience.
Speaking on Radio Generation, Wachira said the government has already allocated Sh8.9 billion for the absorption of UHC staff, alongside Sh116 million under the Global Fund, but the process remains stalled.
The Council of Governors (CoG) has accused the Ministry of Health of shifting responsibility to counties without first resolving the question of how the workers will be financed in the years ahead.
CPF Group is proposing that the National Treasury issue the bond on behalf of all the 47 county governments. Under the arrangement, pension schemes would receive the outstanding money immediately, while counties would repay the debt over an agreed period.