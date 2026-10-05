Wanga defends ODM unity, says party will not field 2027 presidential candidate
Wanga said ODM remained “firm and focused” despite what she described as a “tumultuous” period.
Wanga said ODM remained “firm and focused” despite what she described as a “tumultuous” period.
Among respondents who were open to a woman taking the position, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru led preference at 36%, followed by former Justice Minister Martha Karua at 27% and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga at 15%
Kindiki urged security agencies to remain focused on enforcing the law despite political pressure, saying the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs should not be turned into a political issue.
Speaking in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government would intensify the crackdown on illicit alcohol and drugs through intelligence-led multi-agency operations targeting cartels, supply chains and unlicensed manufacturers.
Speaking on Friday during an inspection of development projects in Kieni, Nyeri County, Kindiki said elders had tasked him with ensuring Mt Kenya does not split into East and West because of political affiliations.
Speaking during his ongoing tour of the United States, Gachagua interpreted the incident as a sign that elders had failed in their alleged attempt to divide Mt Kenya and were now seeking to install Kindiki as spokesman of the same community.
The Deputy President said he had never been known as a politician who trades insults, although repeated attacks had sometimes forced him to respond.
The declaration was signed by representatives of Kiama Kia Ma, the Kikuyu Council of Elders, Njuri Ncheke, Kiama Kia Muembu, Ngome and Nyangi Ndiriri.
The DP singled out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Cabinet ministers, challenging them to account for their contribution to Meru and the wider country when they had access to government power.
The Kiharu MP said the political environment surrounding the United Democratic Alliance at the time also made it harder to convince established figures to join the party’s presidential campaign.
Kindiki said the Kenya Kwanza government had exceeded expectations in implementing projects and programmes aimed at strengthening the economy and improving livelihoods, as the administration marks four years since Ruto was sworn in on September 13, 2022.
Several suspects were arrested during the incident as officers moved to contain the situation and restore calm. Kindiki was also safely moved from the venue as police dealt with the confrontation.
Sifuna spoke on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Lurende village, Khachonge, Kabuchai Constituency, during the burial of the mother of Senator Consolata Wakwabubi.He said leaders should not view political office as the main goal, arguing that the priority should be delivering change for Kenyans.
The Deputy President said political parties had the freedom to organise rallies and mobilise their supporters, but urged their members not to engage in actions that could trigger chaos or disturb peace.
Kindiki said the road projects were important to the local economy because better transport links would allow farmers to get their produce to markets more easily and improve access to key services.
State House received Sh1.07 billion, while facilities under the Deputy President’s office accounted for the remaining Sh100 million.
Speaking during a Sunday Worship and Thanksgiving Service in Kipsamoo, Kapseret Constituency on Sunday, Kindiki said President Ruto’s re-election would be made possible by voters across the country, while challenging his potential opponents to present clear policies instead of relying on slogans and political rhetoric.
Addressing more than 30,000 grassroots leaders from Embu County in Manyatta Constituency, the Deputy President said he was prepared to face residents and explain the Government’s record in agriculture, education, roads, health and other programmes affecting ordinary citizens.
Kindiki, who chaired a special CAIPs status review meeting in Karen, Nairobi, on August 26, 2026, said the industrial parks would play a key role in Kenya’s industrialisation agenda by enabling counties to aggregate agricultural produce, undertake value addition and develop cottage industries with the potential to expand into larger manufacturing enterprises
The meeting will bring together representatives from Meru, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Garissa, Wajir and Migori, with discussions expected to centre on the state of facilities needed before the parks can be commissioned and put into use.
Kindiki further called for faster implementation of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (KIPs), describing them as a foundation for Kenya's industrialisation strategy
Mudavadi served as Kenya’s Vice President from November 4, 2002, to January 3, 2003, making his time in the office the shortest of any Vice President in the country.
Kindiki said the government was now ready to challenge opposition leaders over claims he said had been made against the administration during the past four years.
The Deputy President said Uhuru should remain available as a national figure who can offer counsel on matters affecting the country, rather than become part of political campaigns.
Kindiki said senior leaders need to maintain strong working relationships with other politicians because those alliances can become important when facing political challenges.
His remarks come against the backdrop of the 2024 removal of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua through an impeachment process, a development that marked the first time a Kenyan Deputy President was removed from office through Parliament.
The achievements in registration, DP noted, are being consolidated through increased recruitment of doctors, nurses, lab technologists among other healthcare practitioners to meet the demands in various hospitals and health centres across the country.
In court papers filed before the Court of Appeal, Gachagua challenges the findings of a three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Antony Mrima and Fredah Gathiru Mugambi, which upheld the Senate’s decision to remove him from office.
Kindiki, who is also a Njuri Ncheke elder, was further endorsed by the gathering as the political pointman for Mt Kenya. The elders said anyone seeking to engage the region on political or other matters should do so through the Deputy President.
Kindiki explained that he does not use the word brother because of political ties or personal affection, but because of the shared roots of their communities.