Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Deputy President

I would rather stay where I am! Sifuna dismisses number two bid
2027 Election

I would rather stay where I am! Sifuna dismisses number two bid

Sifuna spoke on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Lurende village, Khachonge, Kabuchai Constituency, during the burial of the mother of Senator Consolata Wakwabubi.He said leaders should not view political office as the main goal, arguing that the priority should be delivering change for Kenyans.

By
Kindiki defends Ruto’s record, challenges rivals to present policies
News

Kindiki defends Ruto’s record, challenges rivals to present policies

Speaking during a Sunday Worship and Thanksgiving Service in Kipsamoo, Kapseret Constituency on Sunday, Kindiki said President Ruto’s re-election would be made possible by voters across the country, while challenging his potential opponents to present clear policies instead of relying on slogans and political rhetoric.

By
Kindiki orders eight counties to fast-track industrial parks for commissioning
News

Kindiki orders eight counties to fast-track industrial parks for commissioning

Kindiki, who chaired a special CAIPs status review meeting in Karen, Nairobi, on August 26, 2026, said the industrial parks would play a key role in Kenya’s industrialisation agenda by enabling counties to aggregate agricultural produce, undertake value addition and develop cottage industries with the potential to expand into larger manufacturing enterprises

By