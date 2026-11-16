Advocate: Why Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment may not end his political ambitions

As the 2027 General Election nears, the question of whether politicians removed from office through impeachment can vie again continues to dominate the political space, with legal arguments emerging over the eligibility of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The debate centres on whether impeachment automatically disqualifies an individual from seeking elective office in subsequent elections, with Gachagua's political future drawing attention as he positions himself for the 2027 contest.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Advocate of the High Court Harrison Kinyanjui argued that the Constitution does not impose a lifetime political ban on individuals who have been impeached, citing Article 259(10), which provides that a person who has vacated a constitutional office may, if qualified, be appointed, elected or otherwise selected to hold the office again.

"Show me a Constitution where it says, once you're impeached, always impeached. There's no such thing," Kinyanjui said, challenging those opposing Gachagua's candidature to identify the specific constitutional provision barring him from the ballot.

He argued that under Article 150, which governs the removal of a Deputy President, impeachment results in the office holder ceasing to hold office but does not expressly impose a permanent ban on seeking the position in another term.

Kinyanjui further cited Article 99(3), which provides that a person facing disqualification from parliamentary elections on specified grounds cannot be disqualified until all avenues of appeal or review have been exhausted.

He drew parallels with Article 104, which provided for the recall of elected Members of Parliament before the end of their terms, arguing that removal from office should not automatically translate into permanent political exclusion.

However, he acknowledged that Gachagua's impeachment remained open to legal scrutiny, particularly over whether the proceedings complied with constitutional requirements and respected his right to a fair hearing.

He pointed to concerns surrounding the former Deputy President's absence from some proceedings due to illness, questioning whether continuing the process in his absence could have violated his rights.

"The entirety of the Constitution must be followed. You cannot choose a portion of the Constitution which suits your purposes," he said.

Gachagua was impeached on October 17, 2024, after the Senate upheld five of the 11 charges brought against him by the National Assembly.

The charges included gross violations of the Constitution, undermining judicial independence, alleged offences under the National Cohesion and Integration Act and gross misconduct, including accusations that he had publicly attacked and undermined the National Intelligence Service.

The Senate consequently resolved that he cease to hold office.