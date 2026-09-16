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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

impeachment

Sonko questions Supreme Court's fresh advisory move on impeached leaders
Corridors of Justice

Sonko questions Supreme Court's fresh advisory move on impeached leaders

According to Sonko, the Chief Justice stated during an interview on Spice FM that once a governor is impeached, they remain impeached. He said those comments led him to formally request that she step aside from hearing his appeal because they created the appearance of bias, but the application was rejected.

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