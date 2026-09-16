Senator Nyutu says his political journey with Gachagua remains unchanged
Nyutu said his decision to remain aligned with Gachagua had continued despite the former deputy president's removal from office
Nyutu said his decision to remain aligned with Gachagua had continued despite the former deputy president's removal from office
According to Kariuki, Gachagua’s removal from office in 2024 made her more interested in hearing what the former deputy president had to say about the political developments within the Kenya Kwanza administration.
According to Nyoro, the leaders who spoke to Ruto later shared with him the President’s response to their attempts to change his mind.
According to the governor, the alleged plan included efforts to sponsor an impeachment motion against him through the Kiambu County Assembly.
Kindiki said senior leaders need to maintain strong working relationships with other politicians because those alliances can become important when facing political challenges.
His remarks come against the backdrop of the 2024 removal of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua through an impeachment process, a development that marked the first time a Kenyan Deputy President was removed from office through Parliament.
In court papers filed before the Court of Appeal, Gachagua challenges the findings of a three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Antony Mrima and Fredah Gathiru Mugambi, which upheld the Senate’s decision to remove him from office.
The Senate says it had a duty to bring the proceedings to an end once they had been started. It also disputes the argument that refusing to grant Gachagua another adjournment denied him an opportunity to defend himself.
The former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, however, stood by his decision to support Gachagua's impeachment, saying he had valid reasons for doing so and that nothing had changed since then.
A key part of his argument is a decision by the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), which he claims faulted the manner in which the Supreme Court handled his appeal against his impeachment.
According to Sonko, the Chief Justice stated during an interview on Spice FM that once a governor is impeached, they remain impeached. He said those comments led him to formally request that she step aside from hearing his appeal because they created the appearance of bias, but the application was rejected.
The direction, issued by the country’s highest court last Friday, temporarily puts on hold a decision that could have a major impact on the 2027 General Election by settling a long-standing constitutional question on the eligibility of impeached State officers.
Gachagua is also not challenging the recommendation that Parliament develops a clear legal framework to guide the impeachment of a Deputy President under Article 150 of the Constitution.
The ODM MP maintained that impeachment, while political in nature, must still follow constitutional requirements, adding that questions remain on whether the correct procedures were fully observed.
Kinyanjui argued that several MPs who had initially supported the impeachment motion later withdrew their signatures, a development he believes invalidated the process under National Assembly Standing Orders
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi says the Senate will appeal a June 8, 2026 High Court ruling over impeachment proceedings against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, after the court found his fair trial rights were infringed.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he will appeal after a three-judge bench upheld his impeachment. The court cited constitutional limits but found Senate adjournment breaches and awarded Sh50 million in damages.
The three-judge bench, Justice Eric Ogolla, Justice Anthony Mrima, and Justice Freda Mugambi preserved the Senate’s decision to remove Gachagua from office but awarded him Sh50 million in damages after finding that senators violated his right to a fair hearing by declining to adjourn proceedings when he was unable to attend
According to Cheruiyot, the Senate conducted the proceedings in line with its mandate and did not deny Gachagua the chance to respond to the allegations that led to his removal from office.
The High Court on Monday, June 8, 2026 upheld the impeachment but found procedural irregularities, including a breach of the right to fair hearing, and awarded damages while still maintaining his removal from office.
The appeal now sets the stage for a new legal showdown over the October 2024 impeachment, despite the High Court largely affirming the process that led to Gachagua’s removal from office.
In its findings, the court said the way that specific part of the hearing was handled did not meet constitutional standards, even though it did not interfere with the overall impeachment outcome.
The decision effectively brings closure to a high-profile political and legal battle surrounding Gachagua’s removal from office and confirms the validity of the impeachment process.
According to the bench, the evidence presented before the court showed that the exercise was conducted in an open, accessible and genuine manner, allowing members of the public to participate.
The judges noted that impeachment proceedings are by nature political and constitutional processes, making it unrealistic to expect legislators to participate without prior knowledge of the issues or without having already formed political views.
The demands cover a broad range of state-provided services, including transport, security, medical care, administrative staff, travel facilitation, and financial benefits
Ultimately, the judgment is expected to define the balance between political authority and constitutional oversight in Kenya
Speaking during a church service at PCEA Muteero Church, Karen Nairobi, Gachagua said he was confident in the independence of the courts and insisted that he would accept whatever outcome is delivered by a three-judge bench expected to rule on his challenge.
In his court papers, Ramaphosa states that the panel had "misconceived its mandate, misjudged the information placed before it and misinterpreted the four charges advanced against me".
Gachagua's legal team argues that the process was flawed from the outset, claiming he was denied a fair hearing and that the proceedings moved too quickly for him to adequately defend himself.