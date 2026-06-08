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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Rose Achieng

Free ID replacement window extended to October 2026
News

Free ID replacement window extended to October 2026

The waiver was first introduced in 2025, removing the Sh1,000 charge for duplicate identity cards and changes to personal records. At the time, the notice indicated that the exemption would apply for six months from when the rules took effect.

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Judiciary to publish judges’ performance in new accountability push
News

Judiciary to publish judges’ performance in new accountability push

Under the new system, the public will be able to track how individual judicial officers manage their caseloads, including the number of matters concluded and those left pending. This marks a shift from evaluating the Judiciary as a whole to examining the output of each officer, a change likely to influence conduct and expectations within the courts.

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Kilimani’s Wood Avenue fully reopened after major road makeover
Counties

Kilimani’s Wood Avenue fully reopened after major road makeover

The project is part of a joint programme between Nairobi City County and the national government, delivered through the Kenya Urban Roads Authority. The wider plan is aimed at upgrading roads, improving drainage, and ensuring the city can better handle extreme weather while supporting movement within key urban areas.

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MPs raise concerns over experience in Vatican envoy vetting
News

MPs raise concerns over experience in Vatican envoy vetting

Mbijiwe, currently Chief of Staff in the Meru County Government since April 2025, outlined his public service record, having served as a Member of County Assembly in Meru from 2013 to 2022. He told the committee that his background in governance, education, and community work, including faith-based initiatives, has prepared him for the role.

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The Kenyatta National Hospital. PHOTO/UON
Health and Wellness

No deal reached as KNH nurses, management remain divided

Acting chief executive officer Richard Lesiyampe on Monday held talks with the striking nurses at the hospital’s administration block in a bid to resolve the standoff, outlining steps management says are already in motion.However, the meeting ended without agreement, though both sides agreed to continue engagement.

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State push on quarries lifts mining revenue to Sh3.8bn
Business

State push on quarries lifts mining revenue to Sh3.8bn

The fall in 2024 followed the exhaustion of titanium deposits, which brought an end to one of Kenya’s most important mining ventures in Kwale. Over an 11-year period, Base Titanium shipped about 5.2 million tonnes of mineral sands, including 3.89 million tonnes of ilmenite, 804,000 tonnes of rutile, and 295,000 tonnes of zircon, in addition to other smaller mineral exports.

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Ruto unveils jobs, college plan for Akorino community
News

Ruto unveils jobs, college plan for Akorino community

At the same time, the Head of State announced that construction of a new college dedicated to the community will begin immediately. The institution will sit on a six-acre parcel of land in Ruai and is expected to cost Sh120 million, with completion projected within one year.

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Kenya Named in US budget cuts targeting HIV prevention funding
Health and Wellness

Kenya Named in US budget cuts targeting HIV prevention funding

Details contained in the 2027 US Government Budget request, released last Friday, show that Kenya is specifically listed among programmes targeted for cuts. The document argues that US resources should not be used to fund birth control and related services in other countries.

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