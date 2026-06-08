Rose Achieng

High Court dismisses Gachagua bid to overturn impeachment ruling
The decision effectively brings closure to a high-profile political and legal battle surrounding Gachagua’s removal from office and confirms the validity of the impeachment process.
The decision effectively brings closure to a high-profile political and legal battle surrounding Gachagua’s removal from office and confirms the validity of the impeachment process.
The High Court upheld the nomination and approval of Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President, ruling the National Assembly followed a lawful, transparent process. It said public participation was not constitutionally required for the approval vote.
According to the bench, the evidence presented before the court showed that the exercise was conducted in an open, accessible and genuine manner, allowing members of the public to participate.
The judges noted that impeachment proceedings are by nature political and constitutional processes, making it unrealistic to expect legislators to participate without prior knowledge of the issues or without having already formed political views.
The DP said the Church is best placed to assist them to nurture better spiritual wellbeing which is necessary for an all-round development of the individual and the nation.
The organisation stressed that schools are expected to provide safe learning spaces where children can grow and develop without fear, noting that parents rely on education authorities and school administrations to ensure strong protection systems are in place before admission.
KMPDU has now called on Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explain the criteria used in selecting Kenya for the arrangement, while questioning whether the country is being exposed to unnecessary biosecurity risks.
The President recalled a moment during a visit to New York last year when a conversation with a global health expert pushed him to reflect on Kenya’s progress in reducing maternal and child deaths.
Inside the Chamber, proceedings were interrupted as Speaker Moses Wetang’ula called for members to stand and pay tribute to the victims through a moment of silence. MPs rose together in honour of the young lives lost, with the House falling quiet in remembrance.
The UDA MP argued that maintaining the current Sh420 billion allocation would put counties under strain, especially at a time when inflation and rising operational costs continue to affect service delivery at the local level.
The former President pointed to fuel prices and the resulting transport costs as some of the biggest contributors to the burden facing low-income earners.
The Deputy President noted that many teachers have stagnated in one job level for more than a decade, a gap the government now seeks to address through structured promotions and reforms in service delivery.
PS Omollo said the project is designed to unify security operations by bringing together advanced monitoring tools, digital Occurrence Books (OB) and the government administration officers’ system, which connects chiefs and local administrators into one national network.
To cushion consumers, Mbadi said the government has continued to intervene through subsidies and tax adjustments despite rising fiscal pressure.
Of the 125 cases currently being handled, 98 have already been taken to court, accounting for 78.4 per cent of the total. The remaining 27 cases are still under investigation.
Ruto further directed the Ministry of Interior, through Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, to fix gaps in the registration system and remove unnecessary requirements that slow down issuance of identity documents. He
Uganda Airlines said the move was intended to protect passengers, crew members and the wider public as authorities continue to monitor developments surrounding the outbreak.
The case has been filed against Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the Attorney-General.
EACC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud issued the warning during a capacity-building forum for members of the Bungoma County Assembly Service Board and the Committee on Powers and Privileges held in Kisumu.
Felix Odinga Okumu was presented before the court after his arrest in connection with the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia, who was killed during a violent incident at PCEA Tabuga Church earlier this month.
The campaign gathered pace on Sunday evening shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at State House, Nairobi, when Ruto introduced the former Supreme Court judge to the French leader as Kenya’s official candidate for election to the ICC bench.
The French leader interrupted the session during discussions centred on culture and youth voices, telling delegates that the constant disruptions showed disrespect to those addressing the gathering.
The report highlights a sharp increase among people aged 75 years and above, where deaths rose from 49,583 in 2024 to 83,465 in 2025, making it the most affected age category.
Their case surprised doctors, especially after early scans had indicated seven babies before two more were later detected when Halima was moved abroad for specialised treatment.
In recent days, Junior Secondary School teachers staged demonstrations across the country, demanding that all interns be confirmed immediately, alongside publication of a clear plan showing timelines for absorption.
According to Director General Luka Kimeli, the process began in February with a public participation meeting held in Meru Town, where residents gave their views on the planned reconstruction.
The proposal is outlined in the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which is now under consideration in Parliament. It sets out a direct change to the current statutory formula governing the allocation.
The Economic Survey 2026 reports that the mining and quarrying sector bounced back strongly in 2025, expanding by 14.9 percent after shrinking by 7.8 percent in 2024.
The waiver was first introduced in 2025, removing the Sh1,000 charge for duplicate identity cards and changes to personal records. At the time, the notice indicated that the exemption would apply for six months from when the rules took effect.
Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga has been removed from the board of Kenya Shipyards Limited, ending her service at the state corporation barely a year after she was appointed in January 2025.
In a statement shared on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump said the European Union had failed to meet its obligations under an existing trade arrangement, although he did not give specific details on the alleged breach.
Atwoli reminded the President that a commitment had been made during the 2025 Labour Day celebrations to push the ratification process forward, but said little progress has been achieved so far.
Under the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, prosecutors will no longer be able to discontinue criminal proceedings independently. Any decision to terminate a case will first require approval from a judge before it can take effect.
Under the new system, the public will be able to track how individual judicial officers manage their caseloads, including the number of matters concluded and those left pending. This marks a shift from evaluating the Judiciary as a whole to examining the output of each officer, a change likely to influence conduct and expectations within the courts.
The Prevention of Livestock and Produce Theft Bill, 2023, also aims to strengthen coordination between national and county governments in tackling a vice that many said is crippling rural livelihoods.
The project is part of a joint programme between Nairobi City County and the national government, delivered through the Kenya Urban Roads Authority. The wider plan is aimed at upgrading roads, improving drainage, and ensuring the city can better handle extreme weather while supporting movement within key urban areas.
Mbijiwe, currently Chief of Staff in the Meru County Government since April 2025, outlined his public service record, having served as a Member of County Assembly in Meru from 2013 to 2022. He told the committee that his background in governance, education, and community work, including faith-based initiatives, has prepared him for the role.
Muturi also criticised what he described as pressure to push the agreement through Parliament without enough time for proper examination. He insisted that lawmakers must be allowed sufficient space to interrogate the details before making any decision.
Since the death of party leader Raila Odinga in October last year, Sifuna has maintained that supporting Ruto’s re-election was not part of the 10-point agreement between Odinga and the President.
Kisii Governor Simba Arati welcomed the projects, saying they are expected to open up economic activity and improve livelihoods for residents, especially traders and young people.
Applicants for the chairperson role must hold a PhD from a recognised university, while those seeking council membership must have at least a master’s degree.
Acting chief executive officer Richard Lesiyampe on Monday held talks with the striking nurses at the hospital’s administration block in a bid to resolve the standoff, outlining steps management says are already in motion.However, the meeting ended without agreement, though both sides agreed to continue engagement.
Wandayi explained that the fuel cargo in question was brought into the country outside the established Government-to-Government system, which Kenya has been using to manage fuel imports and cushion citizens from global price shocks.
Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss stressed that Parliament should focus on examining whether public funds are properly used, rather than placing emphasis on the figures involved, noting that oversight begins during budget approval.
The fall in 2024 followed the exhaustion of titanium deposits, which brought an end to one of Kenya’s most important mining ventures in Kwale. Over an 11-year period, Base Titanium shipped about 5.2 million tonnes of mineral sands, including 3.89 million tonnes of ilmenite, 804,000 tonnes of rutile, and 295,000 tonnes of zircon, in addition to other smaller mineral exports.
KNH noted that its financial operations are largely dependent on reimbursements under national health financing arrangements, which affect the timing of some payments and remittances.
Addressing residents and stakeholders during the event, the President said the government is focused on growing sports by improving facilities and giving local teams the support they need to compete effectively.
At the same time, the Head of State announced that construction of a new college dedicated to the community will begin immediately. The institution will sit on a six-acre parcel of land in Ruai and is expected to cost Sh120 million, with completion projected within one year.
Details contained in the 2027 US Government Budget request, released last Friday, show that Kenya is specifically listed among programmes targeted for cuts. The document argues that US resources should not be used to fund birth control and related services in other countries.
The affected section lies along the Kirichwa Kubwa River, where the boundary wall extends into restricted land.