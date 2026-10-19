Waiguru declares bid to become Ruto’s running mate in 2027

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has declared her interest in becoming President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 General Election, citing his work ethic and the government’s record on economic growth, agriculture, healthcare and infrastructure.

Speaking during a Sunday Live interview on Citizen TV, Waiguru said she wanted to serve as Deputy President, arguing that her experience in government had convinced her that Ruto was committed to delivering development.

“Well, I have expressed my interest in serving as a deputy president in this country,” Waiguru said.

Waiguru maintained that she considered the current administration to be a government she had helped bring to power.

“Because one, first of all, this is our government. We’re the ones who campaigned for it, right? William Ruto is the president, and I serve under his administration,” she said.

Waiguru defended Ruto’s performance, drawing on her experience working under former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, as well as her time in the Treasury and Cabinet.

“Out of the presidents that we have had, and you know, I’ve been in the civil service for a very long time, I have never seen a president work as hard as William Ruto,” she added.

She added that Ruto had faced significant political backlash during his first two years in office but maintained that his achievements deserved recognition.

“I have had the privilege to work with Kibaki, I’ve had the privilege to work with President Kenyatta, and now I have worked under William Ruto. I have never seen a president more dedicated to working for his country like he is,” Waiguru said.

The governor cited economic indicators as evidence of the administration’s performance, claiming that Kenya’s gross domestic product had grown from approximately Sh13 trillion to Sh19 trillion.

She also pointed to improved foreign exchange reserves and the management of inflation, while acknowledging concerns about the cost of living.

Kenya’s economic outlook remains a key consideration ahead of the election. The Central Bank of Kenya has projected economic growth of 5 per cent in 2026, with agriculture, industry and services expected to contribute to expansion.

Waiguru also highlighted agricultural reforms, particularly government interventions in the coffee and sugar sectors.

She said coffee farmers in Kirinyaga were receiving better payments, with some factories paying between Sh140 and Sh150 per kilogramme, compared with approximately Sh50 previously.

The government has also introduced changes in the sugar industry, including leasing state-owned factories, writing off sector debts and introducing bonuses for farmers.

In January 2025, Ruto launched a Sh150 million bonus programme for farmers supplying Mumias Sugar Factory, alongside reforms intended to improve payments and production.

Waiguru acknowledged that challenges remained but argued that the operation of sugar factories and payments to farmers represented progress.

The governor also cited the expansion of healthcare coverage under the Social Health Authority (SHA), claiming that more than 30 million people had been covered.

The rollout of SHA replaced the National Health Insurance Fund as part of the administration’s broader healthcare financing reforms.

On infrastructure, Waiguru praised the government's road construction programme, describing completed projects as tangible evidence of development.

The administration has pursued major transport investments, including the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit road expansion, launched in November 2025, and a ten-year programme targeting the dualling of 2,500 kilometres of highways and the tarmacking of 28,000 kilometres of roads.

She maintained that the government’s performance should be assessed alongside areas where Kenyans remain dissatisfied.

“I’m not saying people should overlook the political issues or concerns they may have with the government. However, in terms of tangible development projects, he has performed well,”

Waiguru concluded that Ruto’s performance was the main reason behind her interest in becoming his deputy.

“Because he's a performer and he's done well,” she said.

Her declaration adds a new dimension to discussions over Ruto’s running mate ahead of the 2027 General Election.