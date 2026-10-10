Waiguru warns Mt Kenya could spend 30 years outside power

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has explained why she is maintaining close political ties with President William Ruto, arguing that Mt Kenya’s future in national leadership could depend on strategic decisions made now, even as she warns the region could remain out of power for another 30 years.

Waiguru says she is focused on securing a place in future political negotiations rather than moving between rival camps or relying on public declarations to advance her ambitions.

Her position comes as she questions whether opposition leaders can overcome their differences and agree on a presidential candidate capable of challenging Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking to rice farmers and local leaders at Makutano in Kirinyaga County on October 9, 2026, the governor painted a bleak picture of Mt Kenya’s political prospects, arguing that the current balance of support favours the President.

“I can tell you without fear or favour that, for the next 30 years, Mt Kenya will not be in leadership. It is a fact,” she said.

Her prediction was based on her assessment of political support across the country. Waiguru claimed Ruto had backing in 35 counties, leaving out Mt Kenya and Ukambani, while Nairobi remained divided politically.

She argued that such numbers could make it difficult for the opposition to defeat the President, particularly if its leaders continued pursuing separate presidential ambitions instead of building a united front.

“You do not need science to know that the opposition will not unite,” she said.

Waiguru pointed to disagreements over who should lead the opposition as one of the main obstacles standing in the way of a common presidential bid.

She claimed that some leaders from the Eastern region were prepared to support Ruto if Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka did not receive the opposition’s presidential ticket. At the same time, she said some leaders from Nyanza were backing former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and wanted him to lead the opposition.

The governor suggested that these competing preferences could make it harder for the opposition to settle on one candidate ahead of the polls, potentially strengthening Ruto’s position.

She also brought up Kalonzo’s recent description of the President as “my brother in Christ”, presenting the remark as part of the political manoeuvring taking place before the election.

Kalonzo later explained that the statement reflected his Christian values and did not amount to an endorsement of Ruto or his administration. He maintained that he would continue opposing the President politically.

While assessing the opposition’s challenges, Waiguru also defended her own approach to politics, saying she was deliberately building her position within Ruto’s camp rather than repeatedly changing sides.

“I am preparing to go to that negotiating table, and you can already see me there. I cannot keep leaving and running around, not knowing where we are going. The leadership of a country is planned over many years,” she said.

She pointed to her political record, including winning and retaining the Kirinyaga governorship and later becoming chairperson of the Council of Governors, as evidence of the importance of planning ahead.

Waiguru also cited her presence alongside Ruto at official functions, including international engagements, as part of her efforts to remain strategically placed within the country’s political establishment.

“When you see the President somewhere, I am there. When he attends the United Nations, I am there. That is called positioning yourself. It is not about constantly calling press conferences. A press conference will not take me anywhere,” she said.

Her remarks underline her belief that political influence depends on building relationships and preparing for future negotiations well before election campaigns begin. She maintains that Mt Kenya leaders must also consider the wider distribution of political support and the divisions among potential allies when deciding how to approach the 2027 contest.