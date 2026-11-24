With the 2027 General Election approaching, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has raised fresh concerns about the ability of electoral institutions to keep candidates with questionable integrity records out of the race, revealing that previous warnings to the electoral body did little to stop flagged individuals from contesting.

The commission says its past efforts to alert the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) about individuals facing integrity questions produced limited results, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the country's laws and procedures for vetting political aspirants.

EACC Commissioner Col. (Rtd) Alfred Mshimba disclosed that in 2017, the commission handed IEBC a list of 87 individuals whose integrity records had raised concerns, but none was stopped from participating in the elections.

He further revealed that the commission subsequently submitted information concerning 241 other individuals, yet only five were barred from contesting.

Mshimba made the revelations on Monday, November 23, during a workshop for media practitioners on integrity in leadership and elections held in Mombasa.

He challenged institutions involved in the electoral process to examine whether enough was being done to ensure that candidates seeking public office met the integrity standards expected of leaders.

“These experiences raise an important question: Are we doing enough, as institutions and as a country, to ensure that integrity is given the attention it deserves when electing our leaders?” Mshimba posed.

EACC Regional Manager for Western Kenya Eric Ngumbi blamed some of the enforcement failures on political parties, saying they often overlook integrity concerns when selecting candidates for elective positions.

According to Ngumbi, political popularity and influence frequently take precedence over a candidate's suitability, weakening the role of party nominations in screening individuals seeking leadership positions.

He also raised concerns about public officers who do not leave office six months before an election, as required by the Elections Act. Some of them reportedly return to their government positions after failing to secure party tickets.

Ngumbi cited difficulties in interpreting Articles 99(3) and 193(3) of the Constitution as further complications affecting the enforcement of integrity requirements.

He said lengthy court appeals and review procedures also made it difficult to settle integrity disputes within the time needed for the electoral process.

The commission identified other violations and practices that undermine ethical leadership, including the presentation of forged academic qualifications, the use of personal names on publicly funded projects for political advantage, misinformation and manipulation of public narratives.

Failure by individuals to meet wealth declaration requirements was also listed among the obstacles facing integrity enforcement agencies.

Ngumbi called for reforms to the existing legal framework, arguing that unclear provisions and enforcement gaps needed to be addressed to make the vetting of candidates more effective.

“We must wholesomely push for timely determination of integrity-related cases in court and establish clear legal procedures and timelines for integrity verification of candidates seeking elective office,” Ngumbi said as he called for a review of legislation governing integrity enforcement to address existing gaps and ambiguities.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi A. Mohamud, however, clarified that the commission does not have the constitutional authority to disqualify candidates from elections.

He said that responsibility belongs to IEBC, while the anti-graft agency is tasked with providing recommendations on the suitability of aspirants based on constitutional requirements and standards agreed upon with the electoral commission.

“For avoidance of doubt, the mandate of the commission has never been to bar any candidates from the elections. This is a role that falls squarely under IEBC based on its constitutional mandate to register candidates for an election,” Mohamud said.

The EACC chief executive also revealed that the commission had handled 228 complaints involving alleged forgery of academic and professional certificates.

Investigators recommended prosecution in 134 files submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), with 50 cases already concluded.

Of the concluded matters, 45 resulted in convictions, while five ended in acquittals. The investigations also led to the recovery of Sh41.2 million obtained through the use of forged certificates.

Looking ahead to the next General Election, the commission pledged to pursue allegations of voter bribery reported during recent by-elections.

It also warned public officers against participating in political campaigns in breach of the Conflict of Interest Act, cautioning against conduct that compromises their official responsibilities.

Crime Journalists Association of Kenya (CJAK) Chairperson Joseph Muraya urged journalists to intensify scrutiny of political aspirants and the management of public resources as the country prepares for the 2027 elections.

He challenged media organisations to examine campaign pledges, monitor government expenditure and investigate suspected wrongdoing where evidence is available.

Muraya said journalists should also help voters understand the issues surrounding candidates and their promises to enable them to make informed choices.

“Integrity is not an abstract idea. It is reflected in the daily choices made by leaders, institutions and citizens. For us in the media, it is reflected in how we gather facts, tell stories, handle pressure and remain accountable to the public,” Muraya said.

Mshimba called on political parties, investigative agencies and IEBC to coordinate their efforts in addressing integrity concerns before candidates are cleared to participate in elections.

He also cautioned political actors against recruiting young people to intimidate rivals or interfere with public gatherings, warning against actions that could disrupt the electoral environment.

The EACC further announced plans to conduct a nationwide integrity awareness campaign targeting various sections of society, particularly young people.

The initiative will seek to promote ethical leadership and encourage greater public awareness of integrity requirements as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election.