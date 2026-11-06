IEBC gives parties until today to meet key 2027 election requirement

Political parties seeking to field candidates in the August 2027 General Election have another key electoral requirement to fulfil, with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) expecting all parties to submit their certified nomination rules by Friday, November 6.

The requirement is part of a tightly scheduled electoral programme that will guide how political parties prepare for the elections, select their candidates and address disagreements that may arise during nomination exercises.

Failure to meet the prescribed conditions could expose parties and their candidates to legal challenges, potentially complicating their participation in the forthcoming elections.

The November 6 deadline is the second major date in the IEBC's schedule for political parties. The first required parties to submit the names of their authorised officials and specimen signatures to the commission by October 15.

Before submitting their nomination rules to the IEBC, parties were required to obtain certification from the Registrar of Political Parties by October 30.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring that political parties have clear nomination procedures that comply with the Constitution, the Political Parties Act and other applicable electoral laws and regulations.

The certified rules will guide how parties identify and select candidates for various elective seats. They must provide for the different nomination methods available to parties, including competitive primaries, direct nominations and consensus.

They are also expected to establish clear procedures for handling complaints and disagreements arising from the nomination process, including how and when aggrieved aspirants can seek redress through internal party mechanisms.

Attention will then shift to the party primaries, which the IEBC has scheduled to conclude by Saturday, May 8, 2027.

By that date, political parties are expected to have completed the selection of their preferred candidates and settled any disputes arising from the nomination exercises.

The commission has also placed strict limits on the period within which aspirants can challenge nomination outcomes.

Complaints must be filed within 24 hours of the occurrence of a dispute and, in any case, not later than Saturday, June 12, 2027.

The timelines are intended to ensure that nomination disagreements do not drag on and interfere with the subsequent stages of the electoral process.

Following the nomination and dispute resolution stages, the IEBC will begin registering candidates on Saturday, May 29, with the exercise scheduled to run until Friday, June 11, 2027.

During this period, party nominees will be required to present themselves before the commission for formal registration, based on the elective positions they have been selected to contest.

The electoral body has further set May 29 to August 7, 2027, as the official campaign period for candidates and political parties seeking votes ahead of the August 10 General Election.

Once the campaign window closes, political players will be required to observe the mandatory 48-hour period before polling day without engaging in campaigns.

This means political parties and candidates will not be permitted to solicit votes on August 8 and 9, with anyone who continues campaigning during the restricted period committing an electoral offence.

The series of requirements places the responsibility on political parties to complete their administrative and nomination preparations within the set deadlines.

From securing certification for their nomination rules to conducting primaries, addressing complaints and presenting candidates for registration, every stage must be completed within the IEBC's electoral calendar.

With the deadlines already mapped out, parties have limited room to accommodate internal wrangles or delays that could disrupt their preparations for the 2027 General Election.