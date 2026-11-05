UDA drops ‘Kazi ni Kazi’ slogan, adopts ‘Usawa ni Sawa – Mbele Pamoja’

President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has officially dropped its “Kazi ni Kazi” slogan, replacing it with “Usawa ni Sawa – Mbele Pamoja” as the ruling party reshapes its political messaging ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The change marks a shift from the hustler narrative that defined UDA’s 2022 election campaign to a message centred on equality, fairness and balanced development.

In a notice issued on Thursday, November 5, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar announced the new slogan, inviting party members to submit written representations on the change in accordance with the Political Parties Act, 2011.

“Pursuant to and in accordance with Section 20(2) of the Political Parties Act, 2011, it is hereby notified that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has changed its party slogan from ‘Kazi ni Kazi’ to ‘Usawa ni Sawa – Mbele Pamoja’,” Omar said.

He asked members wishing to make submissions to forward them to the party through its official email address.

The decision formalises a rallying call that Ruto has increasingly used during public engagements and political rallies in recent weeks as he begins positioning himself for a second term.

The President has presented the phrase as a commitment to ensuring fairness in the distribution of national resources, arguing that all regions should benefit from government projects and opportunities regardless of their political or ethnic background.

During a rally in Elgeyo Marakwet, Ruto encouraged supporters to embrace the new slogan through a call-and-response chant.

“When I say UDA, you reply, ‘Usawa ni Sawa’. When I say ‘Usawa ni Sawa’, you reply, ‘Mbele Pamoja’,” he told the crowd.

The new slogan replaces “Kazi ni Kazi”, which became closely associated with UDA during the 2022 campaign and its hustler-versus-dynasty political narrative.

The phrase, meaning every hustle matters, was used to position Ruto as a champion of ordinary Kenyans, including small traders, boda boda operators and low-income households.

UDA’s wheelbarrow symbol reinforced the message of dignity in work and the promise to uplift people at the bottom of the economic ladder.

The party’s constitution describes the wheelbarrow as representing “the value, dignity and commitment to work in pursuit of an equitable society”, while formally defining its previous slogan as “Kazi ni Kazi”.

Under the new messaging, Ruto has increasingly highlighted investments in roads, electricity connectivity, affordable housing, education and healthcare as evidence of his administration’s commitment to shared development.

However, UDA has not announced any changes to its wheelbarrow symbol or party colours, leaving questions about whether the slogan change will lead to a broader rebranding of the party or remain primarily a campaign message.

The shift comes as Ruto prepares to defend his administration’s record after four years in office, with the 2027 election approaching.