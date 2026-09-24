Orwoba: Why I still stand by Ruto’s 2022 election win
According to the former Senator, her view was also shaped by what she witnessed during the presidential petition, particularly when selected ballot boxes were opened and recounted.
According to the former Senator, her view was also shaped by what she witnessed during the presidential petition, particularly when selected ballot boxes were opened and recounted.
The President made the appeal in Homa Bay on Thursday at the end of his four-day tour of Nyanza, as he worked to strengthen the partnership between his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
The candidate registration portal opened on Thursday, September 3, and will remain open until Friday, September 18, at 5pm.
The figure marks a sharp increase from the Sh685 million spent in the previous financial year, representing an additional Sh574 million in expenses
The entry of the three MCAs comes shortly after Nyoro made a major change in his political career by leaving UDA and taking over the leadership of PPK.
The Kiharu MP said some politicians had reached out to congratulate him after he unveiled his new political outfit, despite having strained relations with leaders in the Opposition.
In a statement issued on Monday, Nyoro said the move marked a new chapter in his political career and called on Kenyans to consider the party as part of efforts to build a united opposition ahead of the August 2027 General Election.
Gachagua was responding to Kagombe’s appeal for reconciliation following his departure from UDA and shift away from President William Ruto’s political camp
Jumwa's announcement ends her association with the ruling party, where she previously served in President Ruto's Cabinet as the Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.
Omar insisted that elections should not divide the country, urging Kenyans to embrace democratic outcomes and maintain national unity
Since the 2022 General Election, UDA had successfully defended or captured several seats through by-elections, while opposition parties repeatedly fell short despite mounting spirited campaigns.
The party further accused Uhuru of taking advantage of public dissatisfaction and encouraging opposition to the government behind the scenes.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Alai said many party members felt abandoned after the loss of the longtime ODM leader Raila Odinga, who he described as the political force that held together diverse communities and interests within the party.
Keter secured 18,266 votes to emerge winner in the race, defeating his closest rival Vincent Rotich of the Democracy for Citizens Party who garnered 10,760 votes
The report suggests that the political field is becoming more competitive, with voters spreading their support across more parties and showing reduced loyalty to the main coalitions that shaped the last election.
The party also set out clear channels for submitting complaints, indicating that aggrieved parties may file their cases either physically or through the official email address provided by the committee.
The contest has drawn national attention, with PresidentWilliam Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua expected to use the mini-poll as a measure of influence in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.
No explanation was given for the sudden change, leaving party members and aspirants in uncertainty as they await clarity on the next steps.
Maina maintained that her support for DCP is based on consistency of values, adding that she only aligns herself with political formations that stay true to their stated agenda.
The meeting comes at a time when political conversations have been increasing around how ODM and UDA will relate going forward, especially as attention shifts toward the 2027 General Election. ODM has in recent weeks held internal meetings to discuss possible structured engagement with UDA.
Oburu clarified that zoning is only one of several items the party intends to table once talks officially begin, maintaining that no formal process has started.
The announcement follows the conclusion of the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary primaries, which were accompanied by allegations of vote manipulation, bribery, repeat voting, and the use of proxy voters in several polling areas. These concerns were raised despite the completion of tallying and declaration of results.
Wa Muthende was declared the winner of the November 27, 2025 parliamentary by-election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, securing 15,802 votes against Newton Kariuki’s 15,308. Following the announcement, two election petitions were filed at the Embu High Court.
Ruto urged elected officials to take ownership of local challenges and work collaboratively to ensure progress across the county.
Former Muminji MCA Newton Kariuki, alias Karish, and former Evurore MCA Duncan Mbui tendered their resignations to vie for the Mbeere North Parliamentary seat.
Kuria unveiled his candidature through a colourful campaign poster shared on his X account, adopting the slogan “Niamba Ya Ruriri”, signaling a return to elective politics in his home county of Kiambu.
The President said the proposed UDA-ODM coalition was part of a deliberate effort to broaden political consensus and consolidate national unity, while also strengthening the party’s electoral prospects in 2027.
Mudavadi said applications submitted through the party’s portal show growing interest across all levels. He said 640 Kenyans have so far expressed interest in Member of Parliament positions, 64 in governor seats, 98 for Senate, 138 for Woman Representative and 2,863 for Member of County Assembly positions.
The ruling party said the extension is intended to give all eligible members and candidates adequate time to complete the registration process.
The ruling party described Gachagua’s announcement as "mere theatrics" and "inconsequential."