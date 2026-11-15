Gachagua rejects TIFA poll blaming him for Opposition divisions

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed a TIFA opinion poll that identified him as the politician most responsible for divisions within the Opposition, insisting he is instead leading efforts to unite rival political camps ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua rejected the findings while addressing a church service at AIC Bathi in Kimende, Kiambu County, on Sunday, saying he had been reaching out to different leaders to build a united front against President William Ruto.

A survey by TIFA Research and Consulting released on November 12 found that 43% of Opposition supporters blamed Gachagua for divisions among Opposition leaders.

President Ruto and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government followed at 15%, while Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was cited by 7% of respondents.

Gachagua dismissed the findings as misleading, maintaining that he was among those making the greatest efforts to unite Opposition leaders.

"That recent poll that said Gachagua is the divisive leader in Opposition is misleading. I am the one bringing the Opposition together," he said.

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader said he had held individual discussions with several Opposition figures, all of whom he claimed had committed to working together ahead of the next election.

He named Sifuna, Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang'i, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua among those who had ruled out joining Ruto's camp.

"Martha Karua has confirmed to us, she can never join Ruto. You already know Martha, do not even wait for her. Don't wait for Matiang'i and me, of course you know my stand," Gachagua said.

He added that Opposition leaders had agreed not to defect to the President's political camp once they settled on a joint presidential candidate.

"We have all agreed that after we name one candidate, we have all agreed that none of us will join Ruto," he said.

Gachagua also pledged to take a central role in identifying a joint candidate to challenge Ruto, saying he was prepared to make sacrifices and engage political leaders to achieve the objective.

"I want to assure the people of Kenya that Gachagua will make whatever sacrifices, create time and opportunity, reach out and will play a central role in identification of the joint candidate to face Ruto," he said.

He expressed confidence that the Opposition's unity efforts would begin taking shape before Christmas, ruling out a possible split under his leadership.

"Before Christmas we will start to see how things are shaping. Opposition will not split under my watch. I will be working very hard to unite the Opposition," he said.