‘We failed to listen’: Gachagua says Mt Kenya is paying the price for backing Ruto

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has admitted that the Mt Kenya region made the wrong political choice in the 2022 General Election by ignoring former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warning against supporting President William Ruto.

Gachagua says the community is now bearing the consequences of electing Ruto, pointing to his own fallout with the President as an example of how those who backed his election were later sidelined.

The former Deputy President made the remarks on Wednesday during a memorial Mass for Uhuru’s cousin, Beatrice Wambui Muturi, at PCEA Nairobi West Church in Lang’ata, Nairobi, where he appeared to acknowledge that the former President had been right in his assessment of Ruto.

“Baba Ngina called us and told us not to elect this man, but we failed to listen. We elected him (Ruto), and that is why we are here. I was not even spared; I was chased away and went to Wamunyoro, but God is good, I did not die,” Gachagua said.

He used the gathering to appeal for a political reunion with Uhuru, urging the Mt Kenya community to put aside divisions and work together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua said the region needed to unite to safeguard its interests, signalling his intention to work alongside the former President in mobilising residents for the next election.

“We are here now with my bigger brother Uhuru Kenyatta, and we will work together for the community, we must campaign together and protect our people,” he stated.

The former Deputy President also sought to rally support for his bid to remove Ruto from power in 2027, framing the contest as an opportunity for Kenyans to reject the current administration after a single term.

He asked the audience whether they would support his political campaign, referring to himself indirectly through his Wamunyoro home.

“There is someone in Wamunyoro called Gachagua. Once I meet him, what should I tell him? Will you support him to chase this guy home?” he posed, prompting a response from those attending the service.

The remarks come as political realignments gather pace ahead of the 2027 elections, with Gachagua seeking to consolidate support in the Mt Kenya region and build alliances with leaders opposed to Ruto.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa and other political leaders also attended the memorial Mass.