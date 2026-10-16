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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta

Ruto
Politics

They have nothing new to tell us! Ruto takes aim at Uhuru allies

Speaking at St Mark’s Catholic Church in Matunda, Likuyani on Sunday, Ruto defended his plans to distribute affordable housing, roads and industrial aggregation parks across the country, saying no region should be excluded from development because of its political or ethnic affiliation.

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Gachagua tells Ruto to stop attacking Uhuru over 2027 politics
Politics

Gachagua tells Ruto to stop attacking Uhuru over 2027 politics

Speaking during a town hall community engagement in Marlborough, Massachusetts USA on Saturday, Gachagua said Kenyatta had retired from active politics and dismissed claims that the former president was financing opposition activities against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

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Kalonzo to Ruto: Leave Uhuru Kenyatta and engage the opposition
Politics

Kalonzo to Ruto: Leave Uhuru Kenyatta and engage the opposition

Speaking during a church service at St Michael’s All Angels Cathedral in Bondo, Siaya County on Sunday,Musyoka said Uhuru would not be on the ballot in 2027 and should therefore be allowed to retire peacefully, urging Ruto to focus on political competition with current opposition leaders.

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ODM to Uhuru: Why did you hand power to Ruto if Raila won?
Politics

ODM to Uhuru: Why did you hand power to Ruto if Raila won?

The former President made the remarks during a Jubilee Party meeting in Nairobi on September 22, saying he remained convinced that Odinga had won the election. He also pointed to the performance of the coalition supporting Odinga in parliamentary and county elections as part of his argument

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Jubilee leaders accuse Kioni, Wambugu of fuelling party wrangles
Rift Valley

Jubilee leaders accuse Kioni, Wambugu of fuelling party wrangles

Jubilee Party leaders from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Embu, Nyeri and Murang’a say divisions within the party are intensifying and accuse Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni and former MP Ngunjiri Wambugu of fuelling wrangles. The concerns follow a court ruling on who can run Jubilee’s party operations.

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