Junet: I skipped Raila’s anniversary because Gachagua was invited
Speaking in Sigor, West Pokot, on October 16, 2026, Junet said he was unwilling to share a platform with Gachagua, whom he accused of promoting tribalism and spreading hatred.
Speaking in Sigor, West Pokot, on October 16, 2026, Junet said he was unwilling to share a platform with Gachagua, whom he accused of promoting tribalism and spreading hatred.
Arati raised the issue on Thursday, October 15, during a gathering at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, where leaders and supporters marked one year since Raila’s death.
Speaking at St Mark’s Catholic Church in Matunda, Likuyani on Sunday, Ruto defended his plans to distribute affordable housing, roads and industrial aggregation parks across the country, saying no region should be excluded from development because of its political or ethnic affiliation.
He said Jubilee members should be given an opportunity to inspect and audit the party’s register to establish whether those participating in the NDC had been registered through a fair, open and verifiable process
Speaking during a town hall community engagement in Marlborough, Massachusetts USA on Saturday, Gachagua said Kenyatta had retired from active politics and dismissed claims that the former president was financing opposition activities against the Kenya Kwanza administration.
In a message dated September 28, Kenyatta said he joined the Karua family in mourning a man whose values, wisdom and guidance had left an enduring legacy through his children, grandchildren and all those whose lives he touched.
Speaking during a church service at St Michael’s All Angels Cathedral in Bondo, Siaya County on Sunday,Musyoka said Uhuru would not be on the ballot in 2027 and should therefore be allowed to retire peacefully, urging Ruto to focus on political competition with current opposition leaders.
National Assembly Speaker Wetang’ula accused Uhuru of failing to respect Ruto’s mandate and questioned his continued political activity after leaving State House.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Thursday, Baraza questioned why presidential results took longer to reach the national tallying centre compared with results for other elective positions.
The former President made the remarks during a Jubilee Party meeting in Nairobi on September 22, saying he remained convinced that Odinga had won the election. He also pointed to the performance of the coalition supporting Odinga in parliamentary and county elections as part of his argument
According to Oginga, the former President was in a position to take action during the election period and should therefore not continue engaging in debate over the results.
The call has particular relevance for Kenya, where former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his successor, President William Ruto, were both indicted by the ICC in 2012 over the 2007-08 post-election violence.
UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan accused Uhuru of failing to accept the outcome of the 2022 election, in which William Ruto was declared president.
After accepting the leadership, Matiang’i turned his attention to Uhuru’s years in government, thanking him for his service to the country and the role he played in leading the party.
The former president was speaking on Tuesday after formally handing over the leadership of the Jubilee Party to his deputy, Fred Matiang’i, ahead of the party’s National Delegates Convention.
Speaking during a meeting with Jubilee officials in Nairobi on Tuesday, September 22, the former president said the transition would take effect as the party prepares for the NDC, which is expected to formalise the new leadership.
In a statement on Monday, Kioni described the decision as “a significant victory for democracy, constitutionalism and the Bill of Rights”, arguing that leaving office should not strip a former president of political rights.
Jubilee Party leaders from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Embu, Nyeri and Murang’a say divisions within the party are intensifying and accuse Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni and former MP Ngunjiri Wambugu of fuelling wrangles. The concerns follow a court ruling on who can run Jubilee’s party operations.
His remark came as his political relationship with President William Ruto continues to attract attention, with the two leaders and their allies engaged in fresh exchanges as the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election.
The President questioned Uhuru's decision to remain engaged in opposition politics after completing his presidency, saying the former Head of State should instead help guide the country.
Onyako's remarks differ from those of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who has challenged Ruto to provide evidence that Uhuru is sponsoring opposition figures seeking to challenge him in the 2027 election.
With Uhuru's exit now set to take place, Kioni has presented himself as a candidate for the position, insisting that Jubilee must follow its formal structures when choosing its next leader.
Matiang’i argued that Kenyatta’s acceptance of the ruling demonstrated respect for the law rather than defiance of the government.
Gachagua said Ruto’s 2022 victory was not proof that Uhuru was wrong about him, but rather a result of the former President failing to persuade enough Kenyans about his concerns over Ruto’s leadership.
Kioni said the tradition of electing party leaders through the National Delegates Convention had been central to Jubilee’s operations since its formation and should guide the current transition.
Kalonzo said the coalition leadership would examine the matter before making a decision on Uhuru’s position within Azimio.
The President, who spoke during a development tour of Siaya County on Tuesday, said Uhuru should have embraced the role of a statesman after leaving office instead of engaging in opposition politics.
Uhuru has further committed to ensuring that the handover is completed in accordance with the law and Jubilee Party’s governing constitution.
Speaking in Borabu Constituency, Nyamira County, Matiang’i said Ruto should spend more time addressing the concerns of Kenyans and delivering on his promises instead of attacking his political opponents.
Speaking in an interview on NTV on Monday, the Homa Bay Town legislator said the movement's visibility was largely being amplified through the media and social media rather than reflecting strong grassroots support.