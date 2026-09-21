Jubilee leaders accuse Kioni, Wambugu of fuelling party wrangles

Jubilee Party leaders from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Embu, Nyeri and Murang'a have raised concerns over growing divisions within the party, accusing Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni and former Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu of fuelling the wrangles.

The leaders claimed the two were being used by external forces to create divisions within the party at a time when former President and current Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to hand over the party leadership.

The concerns come after a court ruling declared that the former President was ineligible to run the operations of the party, a decision that has intensified divisions over who should take charge.

Speaking in Naivasha on Sunday, Charles Mburu, the Jubilee Party Chair in Nakuru, accused Kioni and former MP Wambugu of being behind continued attacks on the party's organs and the confusion that has resulted in a leadership crisis.

Mburu said party members had unanimously agreed to support the current Secretary General, Koitalel Ole Kenta, despite the court ruling that declared he was not legally appointed as SG because he was not a Jubilee Party member at the time.

Mburu also accused President William Ruto of continued attacks on Uhuru, which he termed a diversionary tactic from his regime's shortcomings in various sectors, including the controversial Social Health Authority (SHA) and university funding gaps.

He said Ruto fears Uhuru's political endorsement ahead of the 2027 General Election, adding that the former President's decisions within the party would receive full support from party members.

“Jubilee Party members fully support a centralised power structure to engineer the Party operations as the momentum gathers for next year's elections,” said Mburu.

Nyandarua Party Chairman Sambigi Mukuria said they fully support their Secretary General Ole Kenta and called for an end to what he described as sustained attacks on Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mukuria called for a stop order to restrain United Democratic Alliance (UDA)-allied leaders from attacking the former President, saying they should instead address the myriad challenges facing Kenyans.

Jubilee Party parliamentary aspirant for Naivasha, Antony Rebo, expressed concern over external influence on the party and continued attacks on Uhuru.

Rebo welcomed the party's democratic principles, adding that financial muscle should not be used to influence party politics but should instead give aspirants an equal chance in party operations.

Elizabeth Mwihaki, the Nyandarua Chair of the Party's Women League, rallied support for Party Leader Uhuru following recent attacks on President Ruto over his influence on national politics.

Mwihaki said the Party's Women League would fully support current Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i to steer the party's operations ahead of the general elections.