Uhuru hands Jubilee leadership to Matiang’i ahead of party NDC

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has handed over leadership of the Jubilee Party to his deputy, Fred Matiang’i, ahead of the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC).

Uhuru said he would remain a member of the party and continue serving in a senior advisory role, while asking Jubilee officials to accept Matiang’i as the new party leader.

Speaking during a meeting with Jubilee officials in Nairobi on Tuesday, September 22, the former president said the transition would take effect as the party prepares for the NDC, which is expected to formalise the new leadership.

“While we wait for NDC, I have decided to let my deputy take over the party leadership. I want to ask you respectfully to accept Fred Matiang’i to take the position of Jubilee party leader,” Uhuru said.

He made clear that the handover did not amount to his departure from the party.

“I am still in Jubilee. I will be a senior member of the party and will be offering advisory services,” he added.

Matiang’i, who has been serving as Jubilee’s deputy party leader alongside Jeremiah Kioni, accepted the responsibility and pledged to build on the leadership provided by Kenyatta.

“The way you have trusted me, I want to promise you, sir, that I will never let you down,” the former Interior Cabinet Secretary said.

The handover comes barely a week after the High Court upheld a provision of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act barring retired presidents from holding leadership positions in political parties more than six months after leaving office.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that the restriction did not prevent former presidents from remaining members of political parties or participating in political activities.

Uhuru had previously indicated that he was ready to relinquish the Jubilee leadership following the ruling, saying the decision provided legal clarity for the long-delayed transition.

His office said the delay had been linked to an internal leadership dispute and maintained that the handover would be conducted in accordance with the party constitution.

The leadership transition comes as Jubilee prepares for its NDC, with Matiang’i now set to take charge of the party’s affairs.

The move also follows internal competition over who should succeed Uhuru as party leader. Kioni had earlier offered himself for the position and called for an open and lawful process for determining the party’s next leader.

Uhuru’s decision to remain within Jubilee means he will continue to play a role in the party, although without formally holding its leadership position.

For Matiang’i, the handover places him at the centre of the party’s preparations for the NDC and its activities ahead of the 2027 General Election.