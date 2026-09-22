‘I never thought this moment would come,’ Matiang’i says as he takes Jubilee helm

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has described taking over the Jubilee Party leadership from former President Uhuru Kenyatta as a moment he never imagined would arrive, as he formally accepted the position on Tuesday.

“Your Excellency, with humility, I accept the appointment to oversee the Jubilee Party as the party leader,” the former Interior CS said.

Matiang’i, who previously served as Jubilee’s deputy party leader and later became the party’s presidential candidate, made the remarks during a handover meeting attended by Uhuru.

He said the change at the top of the party was not an easy moment for him, reflecting on his long working relationship with the former President and the unexpected circumstances that had brought him to the position.

“This is a difficult time, as you can imagine for me. It can be almost emotional because, frankly speaking, I never thought in my life that this moment, this day would come today,” Matiang'i said.

“Lakini Mungu anajua. God knows our ways and destiny as we go forward,” Matiang’i added.

After accepting the leadership, Matiang’i turned his attention to Uhuru’s years in government, thanking him for his service to the country and the role he played in leading the party.

“I want to sincerely thank you, Your Excellency, for your service to our country, for your distinguished leadership,” he said.

Matiang’i recalled several difficult events that confronted the government during the period he and Uhuru worked together, saying those moments gave him an opportunity to witness the former President’s leadership first-hand.

“I've seen you in action throughout the time we served in government, throughout the crisis that we went through, from Westgate to DusitD2 to the airport burning down to coronavirus, to all the challenges we had,” Matiang’i said.

The new party leader also acknowledged the political structure and direction that Uhuru had established, saying he would work to keep Jubilee on that path as he takes over its leadership.

“When we have this opportunity to continue the journey and the framework you have set, all of us, we will do our best to ensure that this stays on the path that you have placed it,” he said.

Matiang’i’s assumption of the Jubilee leadership follows a High Court ruling that affected the formal political roles retired presidents can hold.

The court barred retired presidents from holding formal leadership positions in political parties beyond six months after leaving office. However, it maintained that former presidents can remain members of political parties and continue taking part in political activities.

The ruling led to Uhuru relinquishing the Jubilee party leadership, although he had earlier said he would remain within the party in the role of senior adviser.

Uhuru has described Jubilee as his political home and said he would continue contributing to its affairs even after stepping down as party leader.

The leadership transition comes as Jubilee prepares for the 2027 General Election, with Matiang’i now taking charge of the party while Uhuru remains involved in an advisory capacity.