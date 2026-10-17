Court orders State to open Sh154.2bn JKIA deal as airport expansion moves ahead
In his ruling, Justice Gregory Mutai found that the evidence presented did not justify suspending the airport upgrade.
In his ruling, Justice Gregory Mutai found that the evidence presented did not justify suspending the airport upgrade.
In his judgment dated 6 October, Justice Gregory Mutai said the failure by the Cabinet Secretary responsible for agriculture to constitute the board under the Fertilizers and Animal Foodstuffs Act was unlawful and inconsistent with Articles 10(2)(c) and 129(2) of the Constitution.
Justice Rose Ougo on Thursday declined to strike out the case, allowing the commission to continue with its claim over money it alleges was unlawfully acquired through dealings linked to road construction tenders.
Rashid’s case is now nearing the end of the prosecution stage, with only one witness left. The court directed that the matter be mentioned on October 26 for a date to be fixed for the final hearing.
The judge found that the four accused acted together in the killings, which took place along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of February 6 and 7, 2015.
Police Constable Stanley Kanyile testified that on July 19, 2019, officers responded to a distress call from Cohen’s residence in Spring Valley.
Craighead was among those involved in the security response after Al-Shabaab militants attacked the DusitD2 complex at 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi on January 15, 2019.
The former LSK chairperson called for a system in which agents can access election information and discrepancies are documented before final presidential results are declared
COFEK says the agreement was signed without public disclosure of its material terms or the process used to select Gulf Energy.
According to the Director of Public Prosecutions , Maritim was arrested on August 22 after he allegedly attempted to visit suspects detained at Pangani Police Station. He was reportedly intercepted while trying to deliver a loaf of bread and a packet of milk to the detainees.
The petitioner claims there is no publicly disclosed Gazette Notice or other appointment document showing that Capt. Ruto was reappointed, had his contract renewed or had his tenure extended beyond the three-year period.
After accepting the leadership, Matiang’i turned his attention to Uhuru’s years in government, thanking him for his service to the country and the role he played in leading the party.
The former president was speaking on Tuesday after formally handing over the leadership of the Jubilee Party to his deputy, Fred Matiang’i, ahead of the party’s National Delegates Convention.
Speaking during a meeting with Jubilee officials in Nairobi on Tuesday, September 22, the former president said the transition would take effect as the party prepares for the NDC, which is expected to formalise the new leadership.
Justice Patricia Mande on Tuesday, September 22, 2026 found that investigators unlawfully entered Kinyagia’s home in Kinoo, Kiambu County, searched the premises and took away his property without demonstrating that they had grounds to conduct the search without a warrant.
The principle generally prevents interest recoverable on a debt from exceeding the outstanding principal. Cape Holdings wants the court to determine whether it is constitutional to allow interest on a debt already determined by a court to continue accumulating beyond the principal amount.
Justice Diana Kavedza-Mochache on Monday rejected their application for bond after considering reports showing that tensions surrounding the deaths of 16 students remain high within the school and the neighbouring community.
In a ruling delivered on Monday, September 21, 2026, Justice Diana Kavedza said the immediate release of the eight students would expose them to a significant risk of harm.
In a statement on Monday, Mohammed said FKF was ready to begin the new season on September 19 after initial directions from the High Court in Murang’a on August 28, but the federation was served with two conflicting orders on the eve of the opening date.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced on Monday that the coalition had unanimously agreed to rebrand as the Ukombozi Alliance, saying the move marked a new phase in efforts to bring opposition parties together.
In a statement on Monday, Kioni described the decision as “a significant victory for democracy, constitutionalism and the Bill of Rights”, arguing that leaving office should not strip a former president of political rights.
Justice Bahati Mwamuye, in a judgment delivered on Monday, September 21, 2026, declared Sections 4(1), 4(2), 4(3) and the entirety of Section 6 of the Act unconstitutional, null and void.
In a statement on Saturday, the foundation said the High Court had issued an order in June directing authorities to permit Kagoro to travel to Kenya pending the determination of a case challenging his deportation in February.
The league had been scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 19, 2026, after FKF communicated the new date to clubs on September 10 and circulated the opening-round fixtures.
The development follows a fresh attempt by Zimbabwean activist Brian Kagoro to travel to Kenya, which ended with him being removed from a Nairobi-bound flight in Ethiopia last Tuesday.
Besigye is facing the charges together with his aide, Hajji Obeid Lutale, and Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) officer Captain Denis Oola, also known as Denis Oola Ooya. All three have denied the allegations.
Justice Gregory Mutai issued the interim order while hearing a petition filed by advocate Gilbert Njoroge, who is challenging aspects of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s voter registration technology and its compliance with legal requirements on the publication of the voters’ register.
The court was considering a petition filed by Magare-Gikenyi B and three others, who questioned the legality of the task force and argued that its responsibilities were similar to those already assigned to the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).
Justice Patricia Nyaundi found Kanja in contempt after police blocked several roads leading into Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), despite an existing court order requiring officers to give the public prior notice before putting up roadblocks or barricades during the demonstrations.
With Uhuru's exit now set to take place, Kioni has presented himself as a candidate for the position, insisting that Jubilee must follow its formal structures when choosing its next leader.