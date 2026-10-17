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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

High Court

14 Riverside owners challenge law on interest from court debts
Nairobi

14 Riverside owners challenge law on interest from court debts

The principle generally prevents interest recoverable on a debt from exceeding the outstanding principal. Cape Holdings wants the court to determine whether it is constitutional to allow interest on a debt already determined by a court to continue accumulating beyond the principal amount.

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High Court opens door for parties to scrutinise IEBC voter system
Corridors of Justice

High Court opens door for parties to scrutinise IEBC voter system

Justice Gregory Mutai issued the interim order while hearing a petition filed by advocate Gilbert Njoroge, who is challenging aspects of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s voter registration technology and its compliance with legal requirements on the publication of the voters’ register.

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