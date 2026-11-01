Lusaka's Honorary Degree faces court challenge over conflict of interest

The High Court has certified as urgent a petition challenging Kibabii University's planned honorary degree award to Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka over alleged conflict of interest and lack of transparency.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) is questioning the basis of the proposed award, which the university plans to confer on Lusaka during its graduation ceremony on November 20.

In its petition, COFEK raises concerns about whether the proposed Doctor of Humane Letters is an academic honour or a benefit linked to the governor's public office.

The organisation argues that Articles 73 and 75 of the Constitution require public officers to uphold integrity and avoid conflicts of interest.

It also cites guidelines issued by the Commission for University Education (CUE), which require universities to adopt objective and fair criteria when selecting recipients of honorary degrees.

COFEK says the university has not made public records relating to the nomination and vetting process behind Lusaka's selection.

The petition acknowledges the governor's public service and his contribution to the growth of Kibabii University, including its attainment of a Charter in 2015, but questions the circumstances surrounding the proposed recognition.

"This is not an attack on honouring leaders. It is about this process, this timing and this relationship," the federation says in its statement.

On October 31, Lady Justice Emily Ominde certified the matter as urgent and directed COFEK to serve the petition on the respondents within three days.

The respondents have been given five days from the date of service to file and serve their responses, with an additional three days allowed for any further response.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on November 12 before Court Number Two for further directions.

The mention will take place eight days before the scheduled graduation ceremony, when the university intends to confer the honorary degree on Lusaka.

COFEK says the challenge is intended to protect public trust in the process through which universities confer honorary awards.