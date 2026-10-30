Nyeri man handed 10-year jail term for defiling 86-year-old woman

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of defiling an 86-year-old woman in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) secured the conviction and sentence against Jairus Githendu Irenyo following a successful prosecution before the Mukurwe-ini Magistrate's Court.

Irenyo was found guilty of rape contrary to Section 3(1)(a) and (b), as read with Section 3(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The offence occurred on September 1, 2025, at Gitura Village in Kiharo Location, where the accused unlawfully entered the elderly woman's house after damaging a section of the wall beside her door.

According to the prosecution, Irenyo restrained the woman before sexually assaulting her using force and threats of violence.

Following the incident, the survivor sought assistance from the area chief, fearing for her safety. She reported the assault and disclosed that the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted her on previous occasions, but she had remained silent due to feelings of shame.

The chief subsequently referred her to the police, prompting investigations and the commencement of criminal proceedings.

To prove its case, the prosecution presented six witnesses, including the area chief, a neighbour, a clinical officer and the investigating officer.

The neighbour independently confirmed hearing the survivor's distress calls on the night of the incident, providing additional evidence supporting her account.

The prosecution also presented medical examination records, laboratory request forms and photographs showing damage to the survivor's house.

In its judgment, the court found that the prosecution had established all the essential elements of rape beyond reasonable doubt.

The magistrate further ruled that the survivor had positively identified the accused, whom she knew as a neighbour and former farmhand.

The court found her identification credible and rejected the accused's defence, including his claim that he was elsewhere when the offence occurred.

Honourable Agade Savai Eddah delivered the conviction on October 14, 2026, finding Irenyo guilty of the offence.

On October 29, 2026, the court sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment.

The prosecution was led by counsel Sarah Nanyama Kitui.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said the conviction demonstrated its commitment to pursuing justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, particularly vulnerable members of society.

The case also highlights the importance of reporting sexual offences, with the survivor's decision to approach the area chief setting in motion the process that led to the accused's prosecution.

The ODPP reiterated its commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of sexual violence are held accountable through the justice system.