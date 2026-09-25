DPP secures extradition order for Kenyan fugitive wanted in US
Kibutu was arrested pursuant to an extradition request by the governments of the United States of America and Kenya.
Kibutu was arrested pursuant to an extradition request by the governments of the United States of America and Kenya.
Those facing charges are Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, Daniel Wainaina, Kennedy Mungai, Timothy Kiogora Muriithi, Josphat Kimemia, Peter Gitau Thabanja and Solomon Sirma, all employees of the County Government of Nakuru. Also charged are Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi and Brian Mwenda Ndubi
In a statement issued on Thursday following the High Court's judgement, Ingonga said the convictions marked an important step in ensuring perpetrators of grave offences are held accountable under the law.
The EACC said it had received approval from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge Wanga with multiple offences related to the use of forged documents and fraudulent acquisition of public property.
Hussein, who also heads the Huduma Centre in Wajir, was last seen on July 8, 2025. Since then, there has been no trace of his whereabouts within the country, according to his family.
The suspects William Imoli Imo Shigali, Edwin Oduor Odhiambo, and Ebel Ochieng, also known as Dave Calo, denied the charge when they appeared before Lady Justice Diana Kavedza at the Kibera High Court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
During the hearing of the application, Kassiss consented to be repatriated to the United States.
All three accused pleaded not guilty during the court hearing.