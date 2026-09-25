DPP secures extradition order for Kenyan fugitive wanted in US

A Kenyan man accused of a fatal drunk-driving offence in the United States of America (USA) is set to be extradited to the country after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) secured an order from a Nairobi court.

Sancho Kibutu appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena at the Milimani Law Courts on September 25, 2026, where he surrendered to the extradition request and indicated his willingness to comply with the court’s orders.

Kibutu was arrested pursuant to an extradition request by the governments of the United States of America and Kenya.

“He is expected to be surrendered to the United States to face sentencing following his conviction for Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, contrary to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code, together with three special allegations,” the DPP said in a post.

According to the extradition request, Kibutu had been on the run since October 11, 2013, after failing to comply with an order of the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Madera, requiring him to appear for sentencing on October 28, 2013.

The successful extradition proceedings underscore the DPP’s continued role in facilitating international cooperation in the administration of justice and ensuring that fugitives wanted to face criminal justice proceedings are brought before the courts.

On September 15, 2026, the DPP secured Kibutu’s continued detention in relation to the extradition proceedings.

The court, sitting in Nairobi, declined Kibutu’s application for bond or cash bail, allowing him to remain in custody as the DPP advanced extradition proceedings to facilitate his return to the United States.

Kibutu had asked the court to release him on bond or cash bail, stating that he was willing to comply with any conditions imposed.

He also sought additional time to respond to the DPP’s extradition application after being supplied with the relevant extradition files and supporting documents.