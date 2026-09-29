EPRA: 22 killed, 188 injured in petroleum and LPG accidents
Petroleum tankers were involved in 77 accidents, making up 63.6 per cent of all the cases reported. The incidents resulted in 17 deaths and 135 injuries.
Petroleum tankers were involved in 77 accidents, making up 63.6 per cent of all the cases reported. The incidents resulted in 17 deaths and 135 injuries.
In a notice on Tuesday, the authority said the directive affects sections of the Likoni-Ukunda-Lunga Lunga (A7), Kilifi-Malindi-Garsen-Witu (A7), Maili Tisa-Kitale (B14) and Eldoret-Nyaru (B124) roads.
The restriction is being brought into sharper focus following the introduction of Ghana’s 2026 Road Traffic Regulations in May and a nationwide awareness campaign launched by the Transport Ministry this month.
Kibutu was arrested pursuant to an extradition request by the governments of the United States of America and Kenya.
Samburu Sub-County Police Commander Lydia Mambo said preliminary investigations showed that the lorry had stalled on the highway without warning signs being placed behind it
The first groups began a four-day training programme on Monday, September 21, in Taita Taveta County, Mombasa and Garissa, with the programme expected to expand to other parts of the country.
Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said two bodies had been recovered from the scene, while other victims were rescued and taken to different hospitals.
The crash occurred at about 11pm on September 13, 2026, in the Kamugunda area, according to Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winston Mwakio.
The latest operation is part of a wider crackdown that has been running across the capital since July, with enforcement teams targeting pedestrians who cross busy roads at points other than designated footbridges and marked crossings
The fatal collision happened at around 4:50am in the Twin Bridge area and involved a Toyota Hiace operated by Kapsowar Sacco and a Mercedes-Benz truck.
Kiprotich was allegedly taken shortly before 9:20 pm, according to Standard Group, which said it was yet to establish where the editor was when the company issued a statement on September 1, 2026.
Those directed to appear before the authority are Moyale Raha Transporter's Company Limited, Etams Classic Limited, Eastern Link Travellers Company Limited, Manchester Travellers Coach Limited and Lake Naivasha Maii-Mahiu Line Service Limited.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Maina said her legislative agenda was focused on addressing challenges affecting ordinary Kenyans and strengthening protections for vulnerable groups
The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown on pedestrians crossing busy roads at undesignated points, with NTSA warning that the practice puts lives at risk and disrupts traffic flow.
NTSA Coast Region Head Douglas Nyagwoka said the target could only be achieved if drivers, riders, passengers and pedestrians took responsibility for their conduct on the roads.
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
Another witness said the Range Rover rammed into a nearby tipper shortly after hitting the motorcycle, before losing control and rolling several times. The witness said the vehicle was allegedly speeding and overtaking dangerously at the time of the crash
he Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, seeks to amend the Kenya Roads Act, Cap. 408, by requiring road agencies and county governments to include infrastructure for people who walk, cycle and use other forms of non-motorised transport when developing new roads or upgrading existing ones.
The Kenya Red Cross also wants authorities and motorists to pay greater attention to road safety within towns and cities, where pedestrians and other vulnerable groups face increased danger from vehicles travelling at high speeds.
TUM in a statement on Saturday, said one of the students still undergoing treatment has been moved to Aga Khan Hospital’s High Dependency Unit, while the other 14 are being treated at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).
NTSA said ignoring the designated facilities exposes pedestrians to serious danger, increases risks for motorists and interferes with the smooth movement of traffic.
The warning comes as the authority continues to strengthen enforcement and public awareness campaigns aimed at improving road safety and discouraging dangerous behaviour on Kenyan roads.
People who witnessed the crash, among them Bishop Carson and John Muriuki, said the parcel truck was speeding before it rammed head-on into the tuk-tuk.
The crash happened in Boumerdes province, about 55 kilometres east of the capital, Algiers. Algeria's Civil Protection Department said the accident occurred at 9:41 a.m. local time on National Road No. 24 near the village of El Karma.
The deadliest accident happened at the notorious Mlima Punda black spot along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway, where seven people, among them two students travelling home for the school holidays, were killed after three vehicles collided.
Speaking during Friday’s operation, NTSA Assistant Director Brenda Sawe said the campaign would continue until more pedestrians embraced safer road crossing habits.
CS Chirchir cited the Road Safety Investment Plan (2025), which estimates that road crashes cost Kenya about Sh1.356 trillion in 2024, equivalent to 8.2 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The meeting, chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome, reaffirmed the Council's commitment "to a coordinated, responsive and people-centered justice sector that meets the needs of all justice seekers."
In a statement issued on Monday, the authority said the pedestrians were arrested during an ongoing operation targeting people who ignore pedestrian infrastructure and instead cross busy highways, an offence that disrupts traffic flow and exposes road users to serious danger.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Authority urged all road users, parents, guardians, school bus operators and transporters to place children's safety at the centre of their travel plans.