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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Road safety

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda during a past function. PHOTO/COURTESY
News

MPs back Bill to give pedestrians, cyclists more road space

he Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, seeks to amend the Kenya Roads Act, Cap. 408, by requiring road agencies and county governments to include infrastructure for people who walk, cycle and use other forms of non-motorised transport when developing new roads or upgrading existing ones.

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