NTSA targets 4,000 PSV operators in nationwide safety training

More than 4,000 public service vehicle (PSV) drivers, SACCO managers, supervisors and operators are set to undergo free safety training as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) moves to improve professionalism and reduce preventable road crashes in the public transport sector.

The nationwide programme seeks to change the way public transport businesses operate by moving away from informal practices driven by the pressure to pick up passengers and meet daily targets, towards safer, professionally managed and financially sustainable operations.

The first groups started a four-day training programme on Monday, September 21, in Taita Taveta County, Mombasa and Garissa, with NTSA planning to extend the initiative to other parts of the country.

The authority said the programme will be carried out in four stages, beginning with design and a baseline assessment, followed by a pilot programme, national rollout, and finally institutionalisation and sustainability.

“The programme is designed to treat drivers and operators as partners in road safety,” the authority said.

The training will target both individual drivers and the SACCOs and companies that employ them, with NTSA saying the two groups have a shared responsibility in improving safety standards within the public transport industry.

Drivers will receive training on defensive driving, identifying and preventing road hazards, vehicle safety checks and passenger care. The programme will also equip participants with knowledge on traffic law compliance and the management of SACCOs and PSV companies.

Another area of focus will be helping operators develop profitable and sustainable public transport businesses, with the aim of balancing commercial needs with the safety of passengers and other road users.

Those selected for the training will later serve as road safety champions within their SACCOs and companies. They will be expected to help promote and maintain the safety standards introduced during the programme.

NTSA also plans to partner with training institutions to introduce a Professional Drivers Certification programme and a specialised course in Public Transport Management.

The authority said the broader reforms are aimed at improving service delivery and compliance while addressing behavioural, vehicle-related and operational factors linked to road crashes.

The training comes ahead of the festive season, a period when passenger numbers and commercial activity in the public transport sector typically rise.

NTSA said improving the skills of drivers, supervisors and management teams will help the industry handle increased passenger demand without putting safety at risk.

Following the initial training sessions in Taita Taveta, Mombasa and Garissa, the programme is expected to be rolled out across the country, bringing more PSV operators into the initiative as NTSA works to promote a more professional and safety-conscious public transport sector.