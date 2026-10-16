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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

NTSA

Motorists face fresh annual emissions test plan under new Bill
News

Motorists face fresh annual emissions test plan under new Bill

The proposal is contained in the Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make annual emissions testing compulsory for all vehicles and industries that produce high levels of pollution. Sponsored by Mandera Senator Ali Roba, the Bill has been published for introduction in the Senate for First Reading.

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NTSA explains why instant traffic fines cannot be paid online
News

NTSA explains why instant traffic fines cannot be paid online

Under the system, a motorist who commits an offence such as speeding or running a red light receives an SMS detailing the violation, where it occurred, the amount payable and the period within which the fine should be settled. Those who fail to pay within seven days risk facing penalties and restrictions.

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