EACC arrests NTSA officer over alleged Sh18,000 licence bribe
According to the commission, Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding from a matatu driver.
According to the commission, Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding from a matatu driver.
The authority urged vehicle owners who still have their documents at NTSA offices to collect them promptly to avoid inconveniences, including difficulties accessing services that require an original logbook
The 17 victims were Catholic pilgrims travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for National Prayer Day when the accident occurred in the Salama area.
The first groups began a four-day training programme on Monday, September 21, in Taita Taveta County, Mombasa and Garissa, with the programme expected to expand to other parts of the country.
The latest operation is part of a wider crackdown that has been running across the capital since July, with enforcement teams targeting pedestrians who cross busy roads at points other than designated footbridges and marked crossings
Those directed to appear before the authority are Moyale Raha Transporter's Company Limited, Etams Classic Limited, Eastern Link Travellers Company Limited, Manchester Travellers Coach Limited and Lake Naivasha Maii-Mahiu Line Service Limited.
Speaking during a symposium marking 16 years of Kenya’s Constitution, Oginde said public officials should respect constitutional oversight institutions and cooperate with investigations.
The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown on pedestrians crossing busy roads at undesignated points, with NTSA warning that the practice puts lives at risk and disrupts traffic flow.
NTSA Coast Region Head Douglas Nyagwoka said the target could only be achieved if drivers, riders, passengers and pedestrians took responsibility for their conduct on the roads.
Class “CD” is a specialised professional category issued by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). It allows qualified drivers to operate heavy goods vehicles involved in the movement of hazardous materials and is regarded as the highest driving licence class.
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
The dispute traces back to May 29, 2026, when Justice Magare Dennis Kizito, sitting at the High Court in Kerugoya, issued temporary orders stopping the implementation of the NTSA-Pesa Print agreement.
The authority was established under the National Transport and Safety Authority Act No. 33 of 2012, with responsibilities covering road transport regulation, safety enforcement and implementation of related policies.
The notice follows an earlier public notice issued by NTSA on Thursday, June 11, 2026, concerning the collection of unclaimed physical logbooks
A study by ride-hailing company Uber estimates that the proposed fare controls could remove about Sh20 billion from the economy each year as many customers choose not to book short-distance rides because of the higher charges.
NTSA said ignoring the designated facilities exposes pedestrians to serious danger, increases risks for motorists and interferes with the smooth movement of traffic.
The warning comes as the authority continues to strengthen enforcement and public awareness campaigns aimed at improving road safety and discouraging dangerous behaviour on Kenyan roads.
Speaking during Friday’s operation, NTSA Assistant Director Brenda Sawe said the campaign would continue until more pedestrians embraced safer road crossing habits.
Among the changes, operators would be required to display fare information where passengers can easily see it as part of efforts to stop sudden fare increases.
CS Chirchir cited the Road Safety Investment Plan (2025), which estimates that road crashes cost Kenya about Sh1.356 trillion in 2024, equivalent to 8.2 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Advocate Samuel Barongo Nyamari says the case has been filed in the public interest, maintaining that passengers should not be forced to endure loud music throughout their journeys. He argues that the practice infringes on their rights to dignity, privacy and a clean and healthy environment.
In a statement issued on Monday, the authority said the pedestrians were arrested during an ongoing operation targeting people who ignore pedestrian infrastructure and instead cross busy highways, an offence that disrupts traffic flow and exposes road users to serious danger.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Authority urged all road users, parents, guardians, school bus operators and transporters to place children's safety at the centre of their travel plans.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Authority said pedestrian safety remains a major concern, noting that pedestrians accounted for 38 per cent of all road traffic crashes recorded as of June 30, 2026.
The authority said the fake accounts are being operated by scammers attempting to mislead members of the public into believing they are legitimate NTSA customer support channels.
The proposal is contained in the Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make annual emissions testing compulsory for all vehicles and industries that produce high levels of pollution. Sponsored by Mandera Senator Ali Roba, the Bill has been published for introduction in the Senate for First Reading.
The association said there is no publicly available evidence showing that privately owned vehicles present a road safety threat that would justify mandatory periodic inspections.
Under the system, a motorist who commits an offence such as speeding or running a red light receives an SMS detailing the violation, where it occurred, the amount payable and the period within which the fine should be settled. Those who fail to pay within seven days risk facing penalties and restrictions.
The orders arose from a petition filed by Wilberforce Akello against the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport and other respondents.
Lawmakers now say the authority acted prematurely by proceeding with implementation before Parliament had made a final determination on the regulations.