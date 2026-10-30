NTSA flags fake Sh50,000 traffic offence notices and payment receipts

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has flagged a fraudulent traffic offence notice and payment receipt circulating among motorists, warning Kenyans against falling victim to individuals impersonating the transport regulator.

In a warning shared on its official X account on Friday, NTSA urged members of the public to watch out for fake documents purporting to be official traffic offence notices and payment receipts.

The authority shared an image of a counterfeit traffic offence notice bearing its name, address and branding, with a purported fine of Sh50,000.

The document, labelled 'Traffic Offence Notice/Payment', includes spaces for vehicle registration details, the driver's name, identification or driving licence number, location of the alleged offence and the amount payable.

It also carries a demand for immediate payment, with the words 'Notice Payable Today' prominently displayed alongside the purported Sh50,000 fine.

Counterfeit traffic offence notice bearing NTSA — NTSA

The document further claims that the amount is equivalent to fifty thousand shillings, while displaying what appears to be an official NTSA reference number.

However, the authority flagged the document as fake, cautioning motorists against being misled by fraudulent notices designed to resemble genuine government communications.

The latest warning comes amid growing cases of fraud targeting motorists through fake traffic violation notifications, cloned websites and payment requests that exploit the introduction of automated traffic enforcement.

The latest alert follows previous warnings by NTSA over fraudulent messages sent to motorists demanding payment for alleged traffic violations.

In December 2025, the authority cautioned Kenyans after receiving reports of fraudsters sending SMS messages directing recipients to settle purported traffic fines through suspicious online links.

The messages reportedly warned motorists to pay within specified deadlines to avoid additional penalties or possible legal action.

NTSA identified one of the websites circulated in the fraudulent messages, ntsca.cc, as unaffiliated with the authority.

The agency subsequently urged motorists not to click on suspicious links, respond to fraudulent messages or make payments through unauthorised platforms.

It also advised anyone who had already sent money through the fraudulent platforms to contact their banks immediately to request a transaction reversal or block further payments.

In January 2026, NTSA also warned against a fraudulent website operating under the name Mverified, which was reportedly misleading motorists by posing as an official platform for vehicle-related services. The authority advised victims to report the incidents to the nearest police station.

The warnings come as Kenya implements changes to the enforcement of minor traffic offences, allowing motorists to receive notifications electronically without necessarily appearing in court immediately.

On June 1, 2026, NTSA rolled out a modernised enforcement framework developed alongside the National Police Service, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary.

Under the framework, motorists found committing certain minor traffic offences can receive notifications through SMS, email or other approved digital platforms.

The offences can be detected through routine police enforcement or electronic monitoring systems, including traffic cameras.

Motorists receiving genuine notifications have the option of admitting liability and paying the prescribed fine or challenging the allegations in court.

The system is intended to improve enforcement, reduce congestion in traffic courts and promote accountability in handling traffic violations.

However, the introduction of electronic notifications has also created opportunities for fraudsters to exploit motorists unfamiliar with the new procedures.

In March 2026, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa cautioned motorists against making instant traffic fine payments through mobile money, explaining that the authority had initially restricted payment channels to bank branches and authorised agents to minimise fraud.

The authority's approach was intended to introduce an additional verification layer before motorists completed payments.

In subsequent guidance, motorists were directed to pay instant fines through designated Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) branches or authorised KCB agents rather than relying on suspicious payment links.

NTSA has previously reminded Kenyans that its official SMS notifications are sent through recognised sender identities, including NTSA and 22847_NTSA.

Its official website is www.ntsa.go.ke, where motorists can access information about its services and verify relevant communications.

Motorists are also encouraged to exercise caution when receiving unexpected demands for immediate payment, particularly where the communication contains unfamiliar payment instructions or links.

The December 2025 advisory specifically urged members of the public to avoid interacting with suspicious messages and to delete them from their devices.

The authority also indicated that it was working with relevant investigative agencies to address fraudulent activities targeting motorists.

The latest warning highlights the need for motorists to verify traffic offence notices before making payments, particularly as the country continues adopting digital systems for traffic enforcement.