NTSA opens investigation into Kanga crash that claimed 22 lives

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is investigating a fatal crash at Kanga, near Mtito Andei along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, that claimed 22 lives.

The collision, which occurred on Sunday, involved a public service vehicle (PSV) and a commercial vehicle. NTSA said preliminary reports indicated that the vehicles collided head-on and that improper overtaking may have contributed to the accident.

In a statement, the authority said its crash investigation team was working with the police to establish the circumstances leading to the collision.

"The incident involved a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and a commercial vehicle. Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicles collided head-on and suggest that improper overtaking may have contributed to the crash. The NTSA crash investigation team is collaborating with the police to establish the full circumstances that led to the crash," the statement read in part.

NTSA said its investigators were working with police officers to determine what happened before the two vehicles collided. Investigators are examining improper overtaking as a possible contributing factor, but the authority has not issued a final finding on the cause of the crash.

The authority said it regretted the loss of life and extended condolences to the families and friends of those affected.

The crash has again drawn attention to safety on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, a major transport corridor linking the capital to the Coast. The road carries passenger buses, private vehicles and commercial trucks transporting goods, making safe overtaking, appropriate speeds and compliance with traffic rules essential.

A 2025 Mombasa Road Safety Report identified the Mombasa-Nairobi road as one of the five leading fatal-crash corridors in Mombasa County. The report said the county recorded 84 road deaths in 2025, down from 99 in 2024.

National statistics also point to the scale of Kenya’s road-safety challenge. The National Police Service recorded 11,173 road traffic accidents in 2024, compared with 9,986 in 2023, an increase of about 12 per cent. Its report identified dangerous overtaking, speeding, defective vehicles and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs among factors associated with crashes.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua mourned the victims and urged motorists to exercise caution.

Gachagua expressed sympathy for the families who lost loved ones and wished those receiving treatment a quick recovery.

“The disastrous crash at Mtito Andei today, which has robbed our nation of 22 lives, is a painful ordeal for all of us as the people of Kenya. I share in the pain and grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and wish those injured a quick recovery,” he said.

Gachagua urged motorists to take extra care as Kenya approaches the Christmas holiday season, when many people travel to their rural homes and other destinations. He also highlighted the risks posed by the continuing rainy season.

“May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to our dear Kenyans who have lost their lives. As the Christmas festivities draw near and our children prepare to travel home for the holidays, I urge all road users to exercise caution, especially as the rainy season continues.”

He called on road-safety agencies to do more to protect passengers and motorists on the country’s highways, saying deaths caused by negligence should not be treated as inevitable.

“I also urge authorities charged with safety responsibility on our roads to ensure Kenyans are safe on our roads and highways. No Kenyan, no human being deserves to lose a life out of negligence and recklessness.”

With the festive travel period approaching, Gachagua’s appeal has renewed focus on driver responsibility and the role of safety agencies in preventing avoidable deaths. NTSA and police investigations are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the Kanga crash.