Kalonzo defends relationship with Gachagua amid opposition unity speculation

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has defended his relationship with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, dismissing speculation about their visits as attempts to sow divisions within the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service, Kalonzo said the two had remained friends and political allies since Gachagua’s impeachment, arguing that visits to each other’s homes should not be interpreted as signs of disagreement or political manoeuvring.

“Since the impeachment of H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, he and I have stood together as friends and allies. My brother Rigathi has been to my Muuna home in Tseikuru. Now I have been to his in Wamunyoro. What is wrong with friends and cousins visiting one another?” Kalonzo said.

He accused his political critics of spreading propaganda to create confusion within opposition ranks, arguing that the central issue was the possibility of political leaders joining forces against President William Ruto.

“What worries the predator regime is not a visit between friends and cousins. It is a united alternative government in waiting. That is why it is paying people to peddle propaganda and sow confusion in our ranks,” he said.

Kalonzo added that he would continue engaging opposition leaders, including those seeking the presidency, despite their competing ambitions.

“Liberating Kenya is bigger than any one person’s ambition. Our unity is not negotiable,” he said.

The exchange comes amid a series of meetings, private consultations, and political visits as opposition leaders seek to build cross-party relationships and regional support bases ahead of the August 2027 election.

Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County has become a key meeting point for opposition politicians since his removal from office. In May 2025, he hosted Kalonzo, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa and other leaders at his home as discussions about cooperation against the government gathered pace.

Kalonzo and Gachagua have since held further consultations, sometimes alongside Wamalwa and other political figures. In August 2026, the three leaders met in Nairobi to strengthen opposition coordination.

The engagements have expanded beyond the two leaders. In September, Kalonzo hosted Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for talks on the political situation and the road ahead. Sifuna has also met with Fred Matiang’i, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and other leaders as opposition figures explore ways to avoid divisions over the presidential ticket.

On October 20, Gachagua met Sifuna and leaders associated with his Linda Mwananchi movement at Wamunyoro. The discussions reportedly included cooperation between their political camps and efforts to identify a joint candidate to challenge Ruto.

These visits are part of a wider political effort to build trust, coordinate mobilisation, and bring together influential leaders from different parts of the country. However, the meetings do not necessarily mean the parties have agreed on a common campaign structure or presidential candidate.

The opposition’s challenge is to turn the growing number of meetings into a workable electoral alliance while managing competing ambitions.

Kalonzo has positioned himself as a potential presidential candidate, while Jubilee’s Fred Matiang’i, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua and Sifuna have also featured in discussions about the opposition’s leadership and direction.

Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party, remains an influential figure in efforts to mobilise voters, particularly in the Mount Kenya region.

The leaders are seeking to build support across regions and constituencies, aiming the present a common alternative to Ruto. Their consultations have included discussions about selecting one presidential candidate and agreeing on how the other contenders would support the eventual nominee.

Kalonzo maintained that he intended to keep talking to all leaders seeking the presidency, warning that the opposition’s position was delicate and required continued dialogue.

He said visits between leaders should be seen as part of those efforts, not evidence of a falling-out.

With the 2027 election approaching, the key test for the opposition will be whether its leaders can translate personal relationships and repeated consultations into a shared campaign strategy, agree on a presidential candidate and persuade their supporters to rally behind that choice.