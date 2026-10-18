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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo to Ruto: Leave Uhuru Kenyatta and engage the opposition
Politics

Kalonzo to Ruto: Leave Uhuru Kenyatta and engage the opposition

Speaking during a church service at St Michael’s All Angels Cathedral in Bondo, Siaya County on Sunday,Musyoka said Uhuru would not be on the ballot in 2027 and should therefore be allowed to retire peacefully, urging Ruto to focus on political competition with current opposition leaders.

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ODM to Uhuru: Why did you hand power to Ruto if Raila won?
Politics

ODM to Uhuru: Why did you hand power to Ruto if Raila won?

The former President made the remarks during a Jubilee Party meeting in Nairobi on September 22, saying he remained convinced that Odinga had won the election. He also pointed to the performance of the coalition supporting Odinga in parliamentary and county elections as part of his argument

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