Kalonzo alleges plot to arrest Governor Natembeya
Speaking in a video posted on X on Saturday, Kalonzo said he had learned of the reported threat while on a routine home visit in Wingie.
Speaking in a video posted on X on Saturday, Kalonzo said he had learned of the reported threat while on a routine home visit in Wingie.
The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has temporarily stopped Wiper Patriotic Front from registering as The Ukombozi Alliance after Allan Jayuga Akivaga challenged the name reservation.
Addressing the House of Commons on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the opposition leader said Kenya needed to move beyond selling unprocessed materials and buying back finished products, arguing that more economic value should be created within the country.
According to a statement from the party, Musyoka is scheduled to attend an event at the House of Commons, where he will serve as the chief guest at a gathering hosted by Gavin Williamson, Chair of the Westminster Africa Business Group and Conservative MP for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge.
The visit forms part of Musyoka's wider preparations for the August 2027 General Election as he seeks to establish himself as a key player in the opposition and strengthen Wiper ahead of the polls.
The Politrack Research Team survey released on October 1, 2026, shows Ruto with 45.1 per cent of the respondents' preference, while Sifuna followed at 19.6 per cent. Kalonzo Musyoka was third with 10.3 per cent.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Wiper Spokesperson, Ndegwa Njiru said the project emerged from changes within the opposition following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the exit of Martha Karua from the Azimio la Umoja coalition
Ukombozi Alliance was launched on September 21 following the rebranding of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, which former President Uhuru Kenyatta had assembled in an unsuccessful effort to secure the presidency for Raila Odinga.
Karua announced her father’s death on Sunday, saying she had visited him in Kirinyaga earlier in the day alongside her siblings.
Speaking during a church service at St Michael’s All Angels Cathedral in Bondo, Siaya County on Sunday,Musyoka said Uhuru would not be on the ballot in 2027 and should therefore be allowed to retire peacefully, urging Ruto to focus on political competition with current opposition leaders.
Speaking on Sunday, Bishop Kodia said political leaders must put aside personal interests and focus on Kenyans’ needs, including accountability in the use of public funds and government programmes.
Kalonzo alleged that campaigners had taken several items to voters, among them wheelbarrows, mattresses, gas and a boat.
Ngunjiri has presented the Farmers Party as a grassroots movement that will push for the interests and rights of farmers while creating a platform where ordinary Kenyans can raise issues affecting them.
Speaking during a memorial service for his late mother in Tseikuru, Kitui County, the Wiper leader said the commission must protect the democratic will of Kenyans and avoid conduct that could damage its standing with the public.
The former President made the remarks during a Jubilee Party meeting in Nairobi on September 22, saying he remained convinced that Odinga had won the election. He also pointed to the performance of the coalition supporting Odinga in parliamentary and county elections as part of his argument
Records from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) show that on March 13, 2025, the name Ukombozi People’s Party was approved for reservation to an applicant identified as Allan Jayuga Akivaga.
The party says it reserved the Ukombozi name in March last year but later wrote to the Registrar asking the office to discontinue the registration process.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced on Monday that the coalition had unanimously agreed to rebrand as the Ukombozi Alliance, saying the move marked a new phase in efforts to bring opposition parties together.
Nassir is seeking to retain the seat he won in 2022 after defeating UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar. The governor received 119,083 votes, while Omar garnered 98,105.
Kalonzo said the coalition leadership would examine the matter before making a decision on Uhuru’s position within Azimio.
Addressing Kenyans in the United States on Sunday, Gachagua said the opposition’s growing activities in Nairobi over the weekend demonstrated its strength in the city, which has about 2.7 million registered voters.
The Makadara MP said ODM had no meeting planned for Nairobi on Sunday that would bring its supporters into contact with those attending the Linda Mwananchi even
The Wiper leader spoke after chairing a joint meeting of the Azimio Council and National Executive Committee, where opposition leaders considered ways of deepening their cooperation.
In a statement on Monday, Musyoka said the scenes of hundreds of small-scale traders seeking emergency travel documents outside the Burundian Embassy in Nairobi ahead of a government deadline showed how the exercise was being handled.
Speaking during a community engagement with Kenyans in Spokane, Washington, Gachagua said he was open to stepping aside from his own presidential ambitions if his colleagues concluded that another candidate was better placed to win.
Kalonzo termed the attack, which involved teargassing and the burning of Orengo’s vehicle, a serious violation of the Constitution and a sign of growing political intolerance.
According to Kalonzo, more than 4,000 acres are at the heart of the dispute, with residents allegedly losing their homes after a night-time operation that left an entire village demolished.
The former Vice President also weighed in on concerns raised by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina over claims that TSC recruitment letters were being issued through unofficial channels.
Gachagua spoke on Wednesday night at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before flying to the United States, where he is expected to meet Kenyans living in the diaspora.
From independence to today, they shaped Kenya’s political history