Kalonzo reasserts 2027 presidential bid after Sifuna supporters heckling

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged his allies to demonstrate their commitment to his 2027 presidential bid, questioning whether they are doing enough to support his ambition.

Kalonzo said his allies needed to openly campaign for him as political parties negotiate how to unite behind a single candidate to challenge President William Ruto in next year's General Election.

Speaking in Machakos during a house-opening ceremony for Senator Agnes Kavindu, the former Vice-President maintained that he was determined to become Kenya's next president, urging his supporters in Ukambani to seize the moment.

“I want to tell you, the people of Machakos and Ukambani, that the time is now,” he said.

His remarks came a day after he was heckled at the launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, where supporters of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna interrupted his address with chants backing the senator's presidential ambitions.

Kalonzo appeared dissatisfied with the turnout of his supporters at the October 30 event, noting that other Opposition leaders had arrived with larger delegations.

He singled out Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, who attended with a sizeable group of leaders and supporters dressed in party colours, contrasting this with the relatively small delegation accompanying him.

Democratic Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa was also among those invited to the launch.

The tension at the event followed Wamalwa's endorsement of Sifuna as a possible Opposition presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

Kalonzo challenged the endorsement, arguing that the choice of a joint candidate should be determined through consultations among Opposition leaders rather than individual declarations.

“We have to wait for November 13, is when we will talk as presidential candidates. Right now he is just a party leader,” he said.

His description of Sifuna as “just a party leader” prompted chants of “President Sifuna” from the crowd, forcing him to pause. Sifuna later intervened to calm the supporters.

The incident highlighted the competing ambitions within the Opposition as leaders seek to establish their influence ahead of negotiations on a joint presidential candidate.

Kalonzo has maintained that he has the experience to lead the Opposition into the 2027 contest, while insisting that internal disagreements should not derail efforts to build a united front.

The Opposition has yet to settle on a flagbearer, with several leaders positioning themselves for the presidency as consultations continue.