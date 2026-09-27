Kalonzo to Ruto: Leave Uhuru Kenyatta and engage the opposition

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged President William Ruto to stop targeting retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and instead engage the opposition through democratic means.

Speaking during a church service at St Michael’s All Angels Cathedral in Bondo, Siaya County on Sunday, Musyoka said Uhuru would not be on the ballot in 2027 and should therefore be allowed to retire peacefully, urging Ruto to focus on political competition with current opposition leaders.

“If you want to deal with Uhuru Kenyatta, please recognize Uhuru will not be on the ballot against you,” Musyoka said.

He told Ruto to leave the former president out of the political contest and engage the opposition directly.

“Badala ya kuingilia Uhuru Kenyatta, sasa wachana na Uhuru, ingilia Kalonzo, but do it in a decent democratic manner,” he said.

Musyoka added that opposition leaders would accept the outcome of a democratic contest, provided the process was fair.

“Ukitushinda, we may have to consider if you have behaved yourself,” he said.

“Tukikushinda, will have to look at all these things. Tuangaliane, because we have a nation here, and God is not a respecter of persons

,

” he added.

His remarks come amid an escalating attacks by President William Ruto on his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of sponsoring opposition politicians and groups ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ruto has also questioned Uhuru's role in opposition politics, describing him as a “rebel leader” and asking whether the retired president could defeat him after failing to do so while in office.

In August, Ruto referred to Uhuru as a “sponsor” of political opponents while questioning the record of his administration.

Uhuru has since rejected the allegations, saying he was not interested in seeking political office and that Kenyans have a constitutional right to participate in politics.

Musyoka said the political debate should instead be conducted within the democratic framework.

“We have to make this country truly democratic. I don't think we have a shortcut,” he said.

He also defended Uhuru against accusations of financing political campaigns, saying no presidential campaign could be funded by one family alone.

“No family has enough resources to support a presidential campaign… it comes from friends,” he said.