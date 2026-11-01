‘No, Thank You’: Kalonzo rules out joining Ruto’s government

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has ruled out joining President William Ruto’s government, dismissing overtures to bring him into the administration and declaring that he is ready to face the Head of State at the ballot in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at AIC Kyemutheke Church on Sunday, Kalonzo described the administration as a government of “predators” that preys on Kenyans, insisting that he would not join a government he accused of causing suffering through abductions, overtaxation and the high cost of living.

“So my answer is thank you, thank you, but please, no. You do not expect Kalonzo Musyoka to join a government of predators,” he told the congregation.

Kalonzo said he and Ruto belonged to the same church congregation but insisted that their political differences should be settled through an election.

“Let us meet at the ballot box,” he said, adding that those seeking to bring him into government should understand that he could not be lured into the administration.

He also challenged the Church to speak out against poor governance, warning that religious leaders risked failing Kenyans if they remained silent as citizens faced abductions, high taxes and the rising cost of living.

Citing Proverbs 29:2, Kalonzo said: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice. The Bible tells us clearly. But when the wicked rule, what happens? The people mourn.”

He asked church leaders whether they were concerned about families mourning loved ones, including victims of police shootings, and urged the Africa Inland Church to exercise moral leadership and question the sources of donations it receives.

“When the country is mourning, and the Catholic Church says that there will be no corruption in this country and that it will not allow corruption even within the Church, what does Africa Inland Church do? We welcome every Tom, Dick and Harry without asking where they got their money,” he said.

Kalonzo also criticised what he described as excessive deference to politicians in churches, saying elected leaders should not be treated as superior to other worshippers.

“I do not want to be addressed as His Excellency or Honourable. I am just here worshipping. You should not stand because, while we are here, we are under the dominion of Christ, not the dominion of any human being,” he said.

He further called for the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway to be prioritised, citing deaths from road accidents, including those involving churchgoers.

He led the congregation in a song calling for the return of stolen public resources, saying the road belonged to Kenyans.

Kalonzo’s remarks come amid renewed efforts by government and ODM leaders to persuade him to abandon the opposition and work with Ruto ahead of the 2027 elections.

The calls intensified after he was booed at the launch of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi Movement headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on October 30, where sections of the crowd chanted “President Sifuna” after Kalonzo cautioned against declaring the senator the opposition’s presidential candidate before the party completed its nomination process.

Kalonzo told the gathering that Sifuna would have to wait until November 13 for the formal process, prompting Sifuna to intervene and ask supporters to allow the Wiper leader to speak.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen subsequently criticised the heckling and invited Kalonzo to join the broad-based government, saying his experience would be respected.

“Kalonzo Musyoka is welcome in government,” Murkomen said.

ODM leaders also condemned the treatment of Kalonzo and urged him to cross over.

Speaking in Maralal on October 30, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed questioned how a movement that advocates democracy could deny a former Vice-President the opportunity to speak.

ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga similarly urged him to reconsider his association with the opposition.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday declared himself Kalonzo’s family spokesman and warned Ruto’s allies against trying to recruit the Wiper leader.

“If you need Kalonzo, come see me,” Gachagua said at PCEA Kamangu Parish in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, describing Kalonzo as a reliable leader who would not betray Kenyans.