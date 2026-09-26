Kalonzo questions Ruto’s empowerment agenda, vows to scrap housing levy

Kalonzo Musyoka has stepped up his criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, questioning its empowerment programmes while promising to scrap the housing levy if the opposition secures power in the 2027 General Election.

The Wiper Patriotic Front leader made the remarks on Saturday, September 26, 2026, when he addressed residents at Bumala Market in Busia County during the Komboa Kenya Western Tour.

Kalonzo used the milk shortage to challenge the government’s claim that its empowerment programmes were improving the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

“Na wewe unasema ati tunafanya empowerment. Maziwa hakuna,” Kalonzo said.

He also pointed to the recent Ol Kalou parliamentary contest, saying the outcome offered a lesson on how voters can respond to leaders who use items and other forms of assistance during campaigns.

“Lakini tumepata jawabu. Jawabu ni ile tabia ya Ol Kalou,” he said.

Kalonzo alleged that campaigners had taken several items to voters, among them wheelbarrows, mattresses, gas and a boat.

“Anakuja na ma-wheelbarrow, anakuja na mattress, anakuja na gas, analeta ata mashua, na watu wa Ol Kalou kamwambia, Wewe ni one term,’” he said.

His comments followed earlier allegations by Nyandarua Senator Joe Nyutu over the distribution of mattresses, blankets and other items by government officials during the Ol Kalou by-election campaign.

Nyutu had also raised questions about how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission handled allegations of voter inducement. The claims attributed to Nyutu remain allegations and were not established findings.

The Wiper leader then turned to the housing levy, which he said would be removed under an opposition government.

Kalonzo described the levy as part of the tax burden facing Kenyans and said his proposed administration would take a different approach to taxation.

“Lakini nataka niwahakikishie, hiyo kwa sababu ni sera ya Bwana Ruto, sera yetu ya Alternative United Government itakuwa safari ya kwanza ni kuondolea mbali ushuru huu wa housing,” he said.

He also referred to a recent court decision involving the housing levy, saying the opposition would pursue its own position if it takes over government.

“Kwa hivyo, hata kama uamuzi unatoka kusema unaweza kuendelea, endelea tu. Lakini zimesalia siku mia tatu pekee yake,” he said.

Kalonzo’s remarks came as he continued his political activities in Western Kenya as he seeks to rally support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Busia stop was part of the Komboa Kenya Western Tour, with the Wiper leader also scheduled to engage residents in Siaya.