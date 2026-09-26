Kalonzo questions Ruto’s empowerment agenda, vows to scrap housing levy
Kalonzo alleged that campaigners had taken several items to voters, among them wheelbarrows, mattresses, gas and a boat.
Kalonzo alleged that campaigners had taken several items to voters, among them wheelbarrows, mattresses, gas and a boat.
The clash came , when Omtatah appeared before the House to respond to an order requiring him to withdraw the remark. While the senator said he was prepared to withdraw it as a sign of respect for the Senate, he used his response to argue that the word was not against parliamentary language.
The President challenged politicians promising to end the programme to explain what they would do with the young people currently earning from it.
The recovery of the large number of identity cards has emerged as a key focus of the investigation, with detectives seeking to establish why the documents bearing different names were allegedly found at the suspect’s residence.
The DCI identified the suspects as Ayo Haruna, a Ugandan national who was driving the lorry, and his alleged accomplice, Kipserem Abdalla
The latest warning was issued on Friday as the movement continued its grassroots mobilisation in Busia County, where its leaders held a number of political rallies and sought to strengthen their support in the region.
Kibos Sugar, Busia Sugar Industry Limited and Sony Sugar told MPs that Kenya needs duty-remission imports to meet industrial demand for refined sugar, arguing that limited local refining capacity makes refined sugar imports for processing a necessity. They also said smuggling through porous borders poses a bigger threat than legally imported sugar.
Speaking in Busia County on Sunday, the President said his administration would do everything possible to safeguard national unity and ensure that every Kenyan is free to participate in the democratic process without fear.
The programme is also expected to create opportunities for business-to-business trade among certified firms through network purchasing arrangements. Participating companies will receive free certification, integrity training and authorisation to use the Blue Company mark.
According to the National Police Service, officers from Malaba Police Station were conducting a routine patrol in the Roiko area of Malaba Town on June 28 when they flagged down a black Toyota Voxy, registration number KDQ 972M.
His remarks come as political competition begins to take shape in Busia County, where former governor Sospeter Ojamoong has already expressed interest in the Senate seat and secured backing from Governor Paul Otuoma, who is expected to defend his position on an ODM ticket.
The planned tabletop simulation will focus on key response areas including coordination between agencies, referral pathways, laboratory capacity, and emergency response structures.
Speaking during a Boda Boda Stakeholder Engagement Forum in Busia on Thursday, Omollo said the sector remains one of the largest employers of young people and a critical contributor to the country’s economy.
The Bossman Knights FC player, who previously featured for clubs including Tusker FC, Kakamega Homeboyz, Bidco United, and Nzoia Sugar, was confirmed dead by his current team following the tragic incident.
Police in Busia arrested four robbery with violence suspects and recovered a stolen motorcycle, while officers in Meru recovered 25 stolen cattle, underscoring the impact of community cooperation.
Police in Busia County intercepted a motorcycle near the Kenya–Uganda border, seizing about 100kg of suspected cannabis and arresting a suspect, in an intensified anti-narcotics crackdown.
In another highlight of the visit, the President presided over the start of construction of the Sh900 million Busia Stadium.
Omtatah said it was unacceptable that thousands of staff, including health workers, teachers, and administrators, were still waiting to be paid weeks into the new month.
Eastern Division NRM Party Registrar, Linet Lilian Acheng, noted that despite the disruptions, voting proceeded after candidates reached a consensus on the method.
Omtatah accused the county government of attempting to unlawfully sell land that is already publicly owned.
The Busia County Government has responded to a viral video showing injured students from Kolanya Boys lying on the floor at Kocholia Hospital following a road accident.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has urged a Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court to find former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong guilty of graft charges and impose appropriate penalties.