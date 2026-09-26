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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Busia County

Sony Sugar MD Pamela Jane Odhiambo appears before the National Assembly Trade Committee on 5th August, 2026, in Parliament. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
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Sugar millers defend imports, blame smuggling for industry woes

Kibos Sugar, Busia Sugar Industry Limited and Sony Sugar told MPs that Kenya needs duty-remission imports to meet industrial demand for refined sugar, arguing that limited local refining capacity makes refined sugar imports for processing a necessity. They also said smuggling through porous borders poses a bigger threat than legally imported sugar.

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