Man posing as KDF officer arrested over alleged Sh1.1m recruitment scam

A man posing as a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer has been arrested in Nambale, Busia County, for allegedly defrauding jobseekers of Sh1.1 million by promising to secure them military recruitment slots.

The suspect, identified as Brian Shem Maboni Achieng, was arrested at Cereda Guesthouse in Shibale Trading Centre, where detectives found him in a room with a 22-year-old woman whose mother had reportedly taken her there in pursuit of a military job.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), another young woman had also been brought to the premises by her parent, with both families hoping to secure their daughters' enlistment into the military.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had allegedly collected Sh1.1 million from the victims' parents on different dates between September and November 2026, claiming he could secure recruitment slots.

A search of the room revealed that he had allegedly collected blood and urine samples from one of the women under the guise of conducting a KDF medical examination.

Detectives recovered two syringes, one containing a blood sample and another containing clear fluid, a black dual-head stethoscope, an Omron blood pressure machine, surgical spirit and cotton wool.

Other items seized included a laptop, computer accessories, two mobile phones and white T-shirts bearing the inscriptions CODE 87243 and CODE 624513.

The detectives also recovered Kenyan and Ugandan national identity cards, a Ugandan driving permit and a VISA card, all bearing the suspect's photograph.

The suspect remains in custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment, while the recovered items have been detained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

The DCI cautioned the public against individuals masquerading as recruitment agents and demanding money in exchange for military enlistment.

"KDF recruitment is conducted through officially announced and transparent procedures, not backdoor deals or cash inducements," the agency said.

The arrest comes days after the Ministry of Defence announced a nationwide KDF recruitment exercise scheduled for December 14 to 28, 2026, targeting general duty recruits, officer cadets, specialist officers and tradesmen and women.

The military has emphasised that recruitment is free and warned that bribery or attempts to influence the process are criminal offences.