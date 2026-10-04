Two arrested in Narok over alleged impersonation, fraud scheme

Detectives have arrested two men in Narok Town for allegedly impersonating a senior government official and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement by the DCI on Sunday, the suspects, Geoffrey Kipngetich Ngeno and Kipkurui Peter Tonui, were arrested while travelling in a black Toyota Prado with registration number KDZ 988C.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two are accused of using impersonation to con unsuspecting members of the public out of their “hard-earned money”.

Detectives also seized multiple mobile phones from the suspects, which are believed to have been used in the scam.

The phones have been taken up as part of the ongoing investigation as detectives seek to establish how the alleged scheme was operated and whether other people were involved.

The DCI said the two men remain in custody as detectives complete investigations ahead of their arraignment in court.

The arrests come as detectives intensify efforts to pursue individuals accused of using impersonation to defraud members of the public.

The agency urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report information that could help investigators identify suspected fraudsters.

The DCI appealed to the public to provide information through its anonymous reporting channels under the #FichuaKwaDCI initiative.

Members of the public can report information anonymously through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The two suspects are expected to be arraigned once investigations are completed.

Their arrest follows the seizure of the mobile phones, which detectives believe could provide evidence on the alleged scam and help establish the extent of the suspected fraud.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the suspects have not been convicted of any offence.