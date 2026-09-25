Two arrested in Nairobi over alleged theft of KenGen laptop and iPad

Two suspects have been arrested in Nairobi in connection with the alleged theft of property belonging to the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen).

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives based at Parklands launched investigations after an HP laptop and an iPad were reported stolen from KenGen premises on September 14, 2026.

Investigators followed leads generated during the inquiry before tracing and arresting the first suspect in Imara Daima, Nairobi.

In a statement on Friday, the DCI said several items considered relevant to the investigation were recovered from the suspect.

“The investigation began after a report of the theft of an HP laptop and an iPad from KenGen premises on September 14, 2026. Working on leads generated during the investigation, detectives traced and arrested the first suspect in Imara Daima, Nairobi. Detectives recovered several items believed to be of investigative interest from his possession,” the agency highlighted.

The investigation subsequently led detectives to a second suspect, from whom an HP laptop was recovered.

According to the DCI, investigators checked the laptop's serial number against details of the property reported stolen. The verification established that the device was the same HP laptop reported missing from KenGen.

“The trail subsequently led detectives to a second suspect, from whom an HP laptop was recovered. A verification of its serial number positively established that it was the same laptop earlier reported stolen from KenGen,” the DCI stated.

The recovery comes as KenGen remains a major player in Kenya's electricity sector.

The company reported in September 2026 that it supplied 8,975 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity to the national grid during the financial year ended June 30, 2026, accounting for 57.2 per cent of Kenya's total electricity supplied to the grid. More than 90 per cent of the electricity dispatched by the company came from renewable sources.

KenGen's installed generation capacity currently stands at 1,786 megawatts (MW), with more than 90 per cent coming from hydro, geothermal and wind generation.

The company also recorded a 6.4 per cent increase in revenue to KSh59.7 billion for the financial year ended June 2026, while national peak electricity demand reached a record 2,549 MW on July 15, 2026.

KenGen had earlier reported that its profit after tax rose by 54 per cent to KSh10.48 billion for the financial year ended June 2025, compared with KSh6.8 billion the previous year. Its installed capacity at the time was also reported at 1,786MW, with the company generating 8,482GWh of electricity during the year.

Against this background, the reported theft involves property belonging to a company whose operations are central to Kenya's electricity generation system.

The two suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further leads, including efforts to recover the remaining stolen property.

The DCI said investigators are also working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the theft and determine whether other individuals were involved.

“The two suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further leads to recover the remaining stolen property and establish the full circumstances surrounding the theft,” the agency maintained.

The identities of the suspects have not been disclosed, and the DCI has not indicated whether they have been formally charged in court.