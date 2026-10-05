DCI warns of car theft scheme using online encounters and Airbnb bookings

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned motorists about a new car theft tactic involving suspects who use online encounters and Airbnb bookings to lure victims before stealing their vehicles.

The warning followed an incident in Ronga where a man identified as Jayden allegedly lost his Toyota Vitz after meeting a woman he had encountered online and taking her to a single-bedroom Airbnb.

According to the DCI, the woman, identified as Mueni, was allegedly used as bait to get Jayden comfortable, keep him occupied, and create a distraction.

The two settled into the Airbnb, where they had chicken, avocado and ugali as they exchanged what the DCI described as “tender sentiments”.

But at around 11:50pm, Mueni reportedly told Jayden that she had left her phone inside his Vitz and needed to retrieve it.

“Barely had she stepped outside when he heard a deep, familiar sound. His Vitz muffler,” the DCI said.

Jayden rushed to the window and discovered that his car was gone.

The DCI said the vehicle was later recovered near Mirema Drive, where the suspects were allegedly attempting to change its number plates.

“Both the lady and her accomplice were arrested and are currently at our GoK BnB Deluxe, enjoying round-the-clock protection within our gated community as they await court proceedings,” the agency said.

The incident has prompted the DCI to caution motorists to remain alert, particularly when meeting people they have encountered online.

“Because sometimes the trap doesn't look like a trap,” the agency said, warning that car theft syndicates had “taken a new face”.

The DCI urged members of the public to report suspicious activity and share information that could help prevent similar incidents.

It encouraged Kenyans to report anonymously through its toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp line 0709 570 000, under the campaign.