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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

fraud

Four arrested over fake NIS recruitment scam that cost victim Sh600,000
Crime

Four arrested over fake NIS recruitment scam that cost victim Sh600,000

In a statement on Thursday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from DCI Central in Nairobi dismantled the suspected employment fraud syndicate following a complaint from a victim who reported losing hundreds of thousands of shillings after being promised a job in the country's intelligence service.

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