Two arrested in Narok over alleged impersonation, fraud scheme
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two are accused of using the impersonation to con unsuspecting members of the public out of their “hard-earned money”.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two are accused of using the impersonation to con unsuspecting members of the public out of their “hard-earned money”.
The bank had earlier notified customers that all its services were experiencing intermittent downtime and asked them to bear with its technical team as it worked to restore normal operations
The suspect allegedly told the attendant that he was offering a line upgrade before using the opportunity to swap the mobile line
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman Ola Olukoyede made the disclosure while reviewing the agency’s work since he assumed office in October 2023.
Guang, 39, is accused of manipulating weighbridge bills and payment vouchers while working as a cashier at Diamond Steel Uganda Limited.
The suspects were arrested by officers from the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) and Nakuru Police Station during a raid in Pangani area of Nakuru township.
According to the National Police Service, a search of the stall uncovered 38 assorted mobile phones, three laptops and one desktop computer.
The scale of the threat is reflected in international law enforcement data, with UNODC reporting that 85% of INTERPOL Red Notices issued by member countries in 2022 and 2023 were linked to financial fraud
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, KeNHA said it had become aware of fake employment contract letters being circulated by fraudsters who were misleading unsuspecting members of the public into believing they had secured jobs with the authority.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations , investigators established that between June 30, 2022, and November 8, 2023, Mutegi allegedly orchestrated a scheme involving fake delivery notes and payment vouchers purportedly issued in the name of Fesmat Investments.
Prosecutors said he used AI tools to create fake online identities, targeting victims through social media and dating sites, earning their trust, then extorting their money.
In a statement on Thursday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from DCI Central in Nairobi dismantled the suspected employment fraud syndicate following a complaint from a victim who reported losing hundreds of thousands of shillings after being promised a job in the country's intelligence service.
The authority cautioned the public against engaging with such individuals, stressing that they have no connection to SHA and are seeking to exploit unsuspecting people.
Guo Wengui, a former property magnate who later emerged as a fierce critic of China's Communist Party, was sentenced in New York after being convicted of racketeering, fraud and money laundering.
In a statement published on its official communication platforms on Monday, NYOTA clarified that the circulating notice neither originated from their station nor from The Standard newspaper, whose branding had been misused
The lender says the dismissals were triggered by direct involvement in fraud-related activities targeting the bank and its clients, an increase from 34 employees who were shown the door in 2024 for similar misconduct.
Security teams say operations are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects, with detectives maintaining pressure on what they describe as a structured financial crime group.
The Commission stressed that all its services are free of charge and that no payments are required at any stage of engagement with victims or complainants.
The Kenya National Highways Authority said the scams involve messages claiming to offer job opportunities linked to the major road projects while requesting applicants to send personal documents through unofficial emails and other unverified channels.
The corporation reiterated that recruitment is free and only conducted through its official website.
According to the DCI, the suspect had allegedly been presenting himself as a senior official attached to the National Intelligence Service. He reportedly introduced himself as a “Deputy Commissioner” and showed an identification document bearing that rank alongside a service number in an attempt to appear legitimate.
The CS disclosed that law enforcement is also tracking a couple accused of diverting Sh18 million in government funds intended to support overseas job placements for personal gain.
The system, developed by the Business Registration Service (BRS), will simplify and secure the process of confirming director appointments, resignations, and share transfers.
According to an update issued by the DCI on Wednesday, the probe is being conducted by detectives from the Investigations Bureau at the agency’s headquarters and targets multiple health facilities spread across several counties.
The range of forged papers includes land title deeds, birth certificates, identification cards, and government letterheads. Some of these documents have caused serious financial losses, with institutions left holding loans based on fake papers.
Masese is expected to face a list of charges touching on both financial and digital crime. Investigators confirmed that he will answer to cases of money laundering, fraud, unauthorised SIM card registration, obtaining money by false pretence, and conspiracy to defraud.
Robert Ingasira, who served as acting SHA CEO after the exit of Wachira until April this year, is facing charges including conspiracy to defraud, misappropriation of funds, and abuse of office.
Addressing concerns about privacy of patient information during the investigations, Mwangangi emphasized that SHA’s processes comply with the law, assuring that consent is always obtained when patients visit hospitals and fill claim forms.
The revelations follow a recent exposé showing small facilities with limited capacity raking in millions, even though they lacked the ability to provide the services they were being paid for. In response, the Ministry of Health has shut down 728 health facilities and downgraded 301 others.
The files, which also involve individuals and healthcare entities, are expected to guide investigations into malpractice and irregular activities within the sector.