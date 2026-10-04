Two arrested in Narok over alleged impersonation, fraud scheme
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two are accused of using the impersonation to con unsuspecting members of the public out of their “hard-earned money”.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two are accused of using the impersonation to con unsuspecting members of the public out of their “hard-earned money”.
Ntutu said about 300 affected families, mainly from Melelo Ward, should use established government channels as authorities review complaints over the compensation list.
The EACC said preliminary investigations led to an operation that resulted in Odumbe’s arrest at the Narok County offices while she was allegedly receiving Sh50,000.
The President said some residents had been unable to fully use or transact on their farms after restrictions were imposed during the process of issuing title deeds for land within the Mau Forest.
The university will be established in memory of the late area MP Johana Ng’eno, who was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Sub-County, in March.
Ruto said the airport would improve access to the Maasai Mara National Reserve, one of Kenya’s leading tourism destinations, while supporting the growth of domestic and international travel.
At the gravesite, Gachagua laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence. He then removed his round hat and stood quietly before the grave in a gesture of respect
Gachagua is scheduled to visit the constituency on Friday, August 21, 2026, at the invitation of DCP candidate Vincent Rotich, who contested the Emurua Dikirr by-election held on May 14
Taking to his X account on Tuesday, Raila Junior said the incident occurred at the public airstrip in Kilgoris, shortly after he arrived by aircraft. He explained that the fence visible in the video was a standard safety barrier separating members of the public from the aircraft landing area
The ceremony was held on Saturday, August 8, at Intonna Heritage Farm in Naserian Village, Kilgoris Town, Narok County, marking a significant step in the couple’s union
Charlene has maintained a public profile through her involvement in youth empowerment and social initiatives, and was at the centre of Saturday’s celebrations as guests gathered to witness the traditional ceremony.
Charlene is being traditionally engaged to Isaya Yunge, a technology entrepreneur and digital innovation enthusiast. Yunge has been described as an optimist, futurist and visionary thinker with interests spanning technology, entrepreneurship and digital innovation.
The National Assembly Speaker cautioned politicians against making statements that could incite violence, particularly among young people, saying leaders have a duty to safeguard peace and national cohesion.
According to the petitioners, the camp was constructed along a key wildlife movement route used by nearly 1.5 million wildebeest, zebras and other animals during the annual migration.
Ledama Olekina argued that the Controller of Budget's recent report on county governments' local and foreign travel expenditure risks being viewed as a distraction instead of serving as a meaningful accountability mechanism.
Ang’ata Barikoi, for years, has been a hotspot of recurring land-related violence linked to long-standing disputes over large tracts of land in Trans Mara, Narok County
Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, while announcing the death, said Konchellah passed away on June 12, 2026, after battling illness for several months and undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.
Chaired by Luanda MP Dick Maungu, the committee said many TVETs and teachers training colleges continue to rely on capitation and exchequer support despite owning large tracts of land that remain idle and underutilised.
The senator pointed to recent flooding incidents in Nairobi County as evidence of the looming danger, noting that residents had already been killed, homes destroyed, and families stranded.
His swearing-in comes months after the seat fell vacant following the death of former MP Johana Ng’eno.
Speaking during a church service in Kilgoris, Narok County, he emphasized that his government would go beyond words, stating that “we will not just talk about corruption—we will do what is necessary to end corruption in our country.”
He insists construction progress is ongoing, with the runway partly complete, amid growing scrutiny over missed timelines and public expectations surrounding the high-profile infrastructure project in Narok County.
During a Senate County Public Accounts Committee session on Tuesday, chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, it emerged that the county administration cannot access the back-end of the revenue platform run by Kenya Airports Parking Services (KAPS) Limited.
In a letter dated November 25, Gachagua claimed that state-sponsored militia, uniformed police officers and plain-clothes security agents harassed him and his supporters while he campaigned for a DCP candidate in Narok Town Ward.
In a statement, Gachagua claimed that clear instructions had been issued by what he described as a “cowardly and brutal regime” to prevent his team from entering the town.
According to IPOA, the teenager was reportedly arrested at Narosusura Police Station on suspicion of committing a minor offence and sustained injuries while detained. He is currently receiving treatment at Narok County Referral Hospital as authorities probe the incident.
Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir emphasized that structured talks are ongoing, with the government planning to purchase the land.
The project, which aims to improve accessibility to one of Kenya's premier tourist destinations.
The leaders have demanded that President Ruto consult them before appointing new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.
Ng’eno, while expressing his objections to the airport’s proposed location, accused the former president of allegedly steering the project toward his land for what he termed as personal benefit.