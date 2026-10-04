Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Narok County

Watakipata! Ruto vows tough action on fuel cartels
News

Watakipata! Ruto vows tough action on fuel cartels

Speaking during a church service in Kilgoris, Narok County, he emphasized that his government would go beyond words, stating that “we will not just talk about corruption—we will do what is necessary to end corruption in our country.”

By
IPOA probes alleged police assault on minor in Narok
News

IPOA probes alleged police assault on minor in Narok

According to IPOA, the teenager was reportedly arrested at Narosusura Police Station on suspicion of committing a minor offence and sustained injuries while detained. He is currently receiving treatment at Narok County Referral Hospital as authorities probe the incident.

By