Six killed, five seriously injured as lorry overturns on Narok-Nakuru Highway

Six people were killed and five others seriously injured after a lorry overturned at Enengetia along the Narok-Nakuru Highway in Narok County.

The accident occurred on Monday morning, November 2, 2026, when an Isuzu FRR lorry travelling from Nakuru towards Narok reportedly lost control, veered off the road and crashed into a guardrail before overturning.

According to Narok County Police Commander Patrick Lobolia, the 35-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the Enengetia area, causing it to leave the highway and crash into a guardrail on the left side of the road.

The driver and five passengers died at the scene, bringing the number of fatalities to six.

The identities of the five passengers who perished had not been established by the time of publication.

Five other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mau Narok Health Centre for medical treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to Egerton Hospital mortuary in Nakuru County, where they are awaiting post-mortem examinations.

Police have not established what caused the driver to lose control of the lorry or whether other factors contributed to the crash.

Investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, while post-mortem examinations will assist in the identification and examination of the deceased.

The accident adds to a growing list of fatal road crashes reported across Kenya in recent weeks, renewing concerns over road safety and the rising number of people losing their lives on the country's highways.

The Enengetia accident comes amid an increase in road deaths recorded nationally, with thousands of motorists, passengers, pedestrians and motorcyclists killed or injured annually.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows that 3,995 people were killed in road crashes between January 1 and October 4, 2026, representing a 9.2 per cent increase compared with the 3,657 deaths recorded during a similar period in 2025.

The figures also showed that 15,472 people had sustained injuries during the period.

Pedestrians accounted for the highest number of fatalities at 1,490, followed by motorcyclists at 1,061, passengers at 662 and drivers at 352.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Economic Survey 2026 further established that 5,009 people died in reported road traffic accidents in 2025, compared with 4,748 in 2024.

Reported road accidents also increased from 11,165 in 2024 to 11,638 in 2025, while the total number of people killed or injured rose to 24,905.

The KNBS identified overloading, driver fatigue, drunk driving, failure to observe traffic rules, reckless driving and poor road infrastructure among the main causes of reported road accidents.

The latest tragedy follows several fatal accidents reported on major highways across the country in October.

On October 31, six people were killed in a collision involving a lorry, a Toyota Succeed and a public service vehicle at Kondoo along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway in Uasin Gishu County.

The accident occurred after a lorry travelling towards Eldoret reportedly swerved while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle before crashing into the matatu.

Earlier, on October 25, a collision involving a passenger bus and a lorry at Kanga near Mtito Andei along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway claimed 22 lives.

Another multiple-vehicle crash at Salama in Makueni County on October 5 killed 17 people, bringing the death toll from the three major crashes to 45.

The incidents have intensified concerns about the safety of Kenya's major transport corridors and the effectiveness of existing road safety interventions.

The NTSA has identified more than 270 accident black spots across the country, including 199 along the Mombasa-Malaba Northern Corridor.

The authority has also called for road crashes to be declared a national disaster to facilitate coordinated government interventions, increased funding and stronger enforcement of road safety regulations.

As investigations into the Enengetia accident continue, the five injured passengers are receiving medical attention, while families await the formal identification of those who died.