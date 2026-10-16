Morgan Wanyonyi

Kenya Met issues 7-day rainfall forecast for 29 counties
KMSA has forecast rainfall across several parts of the country between October 16 and 23, 2026, warning that isolated storms may occur in some areas.
Sub Editor
KMSA has forecast rainfall across several parts of the country between October 16 and 23, 2026, warning that isolated storms may occur in some areas.
EPRA’s latest fuel pricing cycle follows a rise in petroleum import costs and international oil prices, while Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi assures Kenyans of a stable fuel supply.
The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has temporarily stopped Wiper Patriotic Front from registering as The Ukombozi Alliance after Allan Jayuga Akivaga challenged the name reservation.
Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium will host the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in January 2027, followed by stops in Montevideo and São Paulo.
Their research has helped develop economic models that explain how policy decisions affect households, businesses, and the wider economy.
Strong non-oil revenue collections were supported by increased imports of fertiliser, iron and steel, palm oil, and rice.
Nabwera represented Kenya in the United States and served as the country’s first Permanent Representative to the United Nations in the years immediately following independence.
Wachira was charged alongside Arthur Otula, Rosemary Daraja, and other suspects in connection with the alleged loss of Sh17,591,473 between October 2024 and May 20, 2025.
The Canadian government added an Ebola outbreak monitoring alert, advising visitors to follow local health guidelines and take precautions to reduce infection risk.
Labor and Skills Development Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced plans for a nationwide recruitment drive to connect Kenyans with overseas jobs.