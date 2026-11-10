Senator Shakila Abdalla seeks answers over 55 reported missing persons in Lamu

Nominated Senator Shakila Abdalla has raised concerns over the rising number of missing persons in Lamu County, revealing that approximately 55 people have reportedly disappeared over the past two months under circumstances that have sparked fear and anxiety among residents.

Speaking in the Senate, Abdalla sought a statement from the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations, demanding investigations into the reported disappearances and answers on the whereabouts of those missing.

"I rise pursuant to Standing Order 53-1, to seek a statement from the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations on a matter of countrywide concern regarding the rising cases of missing persons in Lamu County. Mr Speaker, over the past two months, approximately 55 persons from Kizingitini, Wajumali, Chundwa, Miyabogi, Pate, and Siyu villages have reportedly gone missing," she said.

She told the Senate that the cases had been reported in Kizingitini, Wajumali, Chundwa, Miyabogi, Pate and Siyu villages, where affected families have been left without information about their missing relatives.

Of particular concern, the senator alleged that some of the missing individuals were arrested by security agencies but have neither been seen nor heard from since their reported arrests.

She said the circumstances surrounding the disappearances had heightened uncertainty among affected communities, calling for comprehensive investigations, accountability and timely communication with families.

Abdalla asked the National Security Committee to establish the status of investigations into all reported cases of missing persons in Lamu over the past two months.

She wants the committee to explain the steps taken to trace the missing individuals and reunite them with their families, as well as identify challenges that may have delayed resolution of the cases.

The senator also sought clarification on whether investigations had been conducted into allegations of involvement by police officers or other security personnel in the reported disappearances.

She specifically cited the case of Ali Kasi, who was reportedly arrested by a multi-agency security team at his residence in Chundwa on September 26, 2026.

According to Abdalla, Kasi's whereabouts have remained unknown since the reported arrest, prompting concerns over the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The senator further demanded an explanation of the mechanisms available to ensure regular communication and information-sharing with families whose relatives have gone missing.

She asked the committee to outline how affected families would receive updates on the progress and findings of investigations, including the channels available for lodging complaints or reporting difficulties encountered while seeking information.

Abdalla maintained that families should not be left uncertain about the fate of their relatives, particularly where allegations of arrests by security personnel have been raised.

In addition to investigations, the senator called for details of measures being undertaken to strengthen security surveillance, intelligence gathering and patrol operations across Lamu County.

She specifically sought information on security operations along the county's borders and coastline the prevent further disappearances and protect residents.