Senate probe sought into drug shortages in Turkana health facilities

Turkana Senator James Lomenen has called for a detailed Senate investigation into the supply of medicines and medical equipment in the county, seeking answers on reported stock-outs at public hospitals, health centres and dispensaries.

Lomenen wants the Senate Standing Committee on Health to establish the extent of the shortages and determine whether health facilities have enough essential medicines and medical supplies to serve patients.

He raised the issue on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, specifically seeking information on the situation at Lodwar County Referral Hospital and other public health facilities across Turkana.

“Senator James Lomenen (Turkana) has requested a Statement from the Standing Committee on Health on the shortage of medicines and medical supplies in public health facilities across Turkana County,” the statement by Parliament reads partly.

The committee will be expected to identify facilities that are currently experiencing shortages or stock-outs and give a clear picture of the availability of essential medicines and medical supplies.

Lomenen seeks details on affected facilities

The inquiry will cover Lodwar County Referral Hospital alongside other county hospitals, health centres and dispensaries.

“He wants the Committee to establish the current availability of essential medicines and medical supplies at Lodwar County Referral Hospital and other county hospitals, health centres and dispensaries, including identifying facilities experiencing shortages or stock-outs,” the statement by Parliament reads partly.

Apart from the medicine shortage, Lomenen has asked the committee to examine the condition of mortuary facilities in public health institutions across Turkana.

Lodwar County Referral Hospital and other major facilities will be part of the assessment, with the committee expected to provide information on mortuary capacity, cold-storage facilities, equipment and maintenance.

The inquiry will also establish whether the mortuaries are suitable for providing the required services.

Lomenen is seeking a review of how the county government has been purchasing medicines and medical supplies, including the procurement process, suppliers, quantities bought and money spent.

The Senate Health Committee is expected to examine records covering four financial years — 2022/2023, 2023/2024, 2024/2025 and 2025/2026.

The committee will also be required to compare the funds set aside for medicine and medical supplies with the actual expenditure during each of the four financial years.

Another area of focus will be the movement of supplies from county stores to health facilities.

The senator wants details on how medicines are distributed to hospitals, health centres and dispensaries, how frequently deliveries are made and what safeguards have been put in place to avoid stock-outs.

“The Committee is also expected to provide a breakdown of funds allocated against actual expenditure on the procurement of medicines and medical supplies during the four financial years, as well as explain how supplies are distributed from county stores to hospitals, health centres and dispensaries, the frequency of distribution and measures in place to prevent stock-outs,” the statement by Parliament reads partly.

The committee is also expected to provide information on measures being taken by the county government to deal with repeated shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

Lomenen has further asked for details on efforts to improve mortuary facilities across the county and ensure public health institutions can provide reliable services.

According to Parliament, the senator has called for “details of measures being undertaken by the County Government to address recurring shortages of medicines and medical supplies, improve mortuary facilities and ensure that public health facilities across Turkana County provide adequate, reliable and dignified healthcare services.”

The Senate Health Committee will therefore be expected to give a detailed response covering medicine availability, stock-outs, procurement and spending, distribution from county stores, and the state of mortuary facilities in Turkana.