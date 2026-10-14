DPP approves charges against Turkana nurse, supplier over Sh2.76 million
The prosecution authority said the accused were directors and signatories to bank accounts belonging to Ekwang Suppliers Company Limited through which the money was received
The prosecution authority said the accused were directors and signatories to bank accounts belonging to Ekwang Suppliers Company Limited through which the money was received
The announcement comes as Kenya prepares to develop the planned Lamu refinery, which is expected to use crude from Turkana alongside oil sourced from international markets.
Turkana Senator Lomenen wants the Senate Standing Committee on Health to establish the extent of the shortages and determine whether health facilities have enough essential medicines and medical supplies to serve patients.
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
Once completed, the connection is expected to provide stable electricity to more than 80,000 residents, powering homes, schools, health facilities and businesses while providing capacity for future demand
The emergency response agency said teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties moved to the scene to provide assistance, working together with county ambulance services, a Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) ambulance, the National Police Service and other responders.
According to the NPS in a statement on Sunday, the operation was launched after security officers received information that livestock stolen from Pokot North Sub-County last month had been driven to Namakat Village in Kalemngorok Sub-location.
The Green Mini-Grid Programme, commissioned by Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai alongside European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger and French Ambassador Arnaud Suquet, is designed to expand access to clean energy in the fast-growing trading centre.
Health workers have started seasonal malaria chemoprevention in Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement as Turkana prepares for the June-to-October transmission season and continued pressure on services.
According to the National Police Service, the weapons handed over included rifles of various models alongside several rounds of ammunition.
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen detailed a multi-agency security plan for the South Lokichar oil project in Turkana, outlining risk assessments, added deployments and convoy protection for crude transport routes.
The government told Parliament Kenya’s roads and rail will support crude oil transport from South Lokichar, with trucking to Mombasa from 2027 and a planned shift to a road–rail system from 2030.
Kenya Wildlife Service arrested three suspects in Lokichar, Turkana, seizing 42kg of ivory plus leopard and python skins, days after a Namanga sting that netted tusks worth about Sh11 million.
Speaking during the event, President Ruto praised the Turkana County Government and its partners for organising what he described as a magnificent and colourful festival that celebrates the region’s rich cultural heritage.
The National Police Service confirmed that all seized items were identified by the owners and are now held as official exhibits. The suspects are awaiting arraignment, with investigations ongoing to ensure that all involved are brought to justice.
By offering full scholarships, the program is expected to attract many qualified applicants from both the host community and the refugee population, boosting the region’s healthcare capacity over time.
CS Tuya explained that the land identified for the base is under communal ownership, making the process subject to multiple bureaucratic approvals
Murkomen appealed to the local community to assist in the verification exercise by providing information on the people who were fishing in the lake at the time of the attack.
The program aims to boost productivity, enhance safety, and promote sustainable practices.
This surge in production marks a successful shift by pastoralist communities towards beekeeping.
Nakuleu resigned from his position as Turkana County Assembly Speaker on February 26 after a motion to remove him from office was introduced by Kalokol Ward MCA Michael Ebenyo, citing gross misconduct.
According to reports, the arrests were made on Friday, May 16, just hours after authorities detained the suspects' fathers.
The arrest followed response by Lokichogio police officers to a tip-off from members of the public.