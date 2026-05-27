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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Yunis Dekow

Bura Hospital performs first Caesarean Section in 7 years
Health and Wellness

Bura Hospital performs first Caesarean Section in 7 years

The breakthrough came after a joint medical team from the Inter-County Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (IC-MPDSR) programme successfully conducted a life-saving Caesarean section on a mother who had experienced prolonged labour.

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