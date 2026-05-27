Yunis Dekow

Governor Nathif assents to Garissa supplementary budget
The Governor said the budget was passed following extensive public participation and consultations with stakeholders across Garissa County.
The Governor said the budget was passed following extensive public participation and consultations with stakeholders across Garissa County.
The engagement, organised in partnership with Zinduka e.V., brought together members of the Somali community, youth, families and religious leaders to discuss the harmful effects of FGM and ways to end the practice.
Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said the county has made notable progress in stabilizing electricity supply through continued engagement with the Ministry of Energy and other national agencies.
According to humanitarian medical organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), nearly one in four people in Somalia are now experiencing acute food insecurity following four consecutive failed rainy seasons that devastated crops, livestock, and water sources.
The disruption affected major bus and saloon car taxi operators plying the busy Garissa–Nairobi highway. Commuters were stuck at bus stations and roadside terminals as transport operators protested rising operational costs.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Saturday, after a health awareness session, consultant physician Dr. Abdi Salat warned that the practice poses serious health risks and could lead to life-threatening complications.
The public clinical laboratory has been certified under the ISO 15189:2022 international standards. This certification enables the hospital to provide accurate, reliable, and high-quality diagnostic services that meet internationally accepted standards.
The commissioner also warned against inflammatory remarks from both political and community leaders, saying such statements could deepen divisions and undermine peace efforts in the county.
The discussions centered on shared priorities in advancing human rights protections, strengthening the rule of law, promoting inclusion, and supporting the Commission as it continues its establishment phase.
The crisis, driven by prolonged drought, destructive floods and rising global fuel prices, has left millions vulnerable to hunger, displacement and disease across the Horn of Africa nation.
In statements released on X, Sheikh Sharif, who leads the opposition Somali Future Council, said security forces had sealed roads leading to his home in northern Mogadishu and prevented lawmakers and political allies from reaching him.
The breakthrough came after a joint medical team from the Inter-County Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (IC-MPDSR) programme successfully conducted a life-saving Caesarean section on a mother who had experienced prolonged labour.
Speaking during a public address on Sunday, the Mandera Woman Representative claimed local communities had endured intimidation, insecurity, and disruption of daily activities due to the presence of the forces in the area.
Speaking in a televised address on Sunday, the Somali president described the ongoing local elections in South West State as a “historic moment” and a major step towards strengthening democracy and public participation.
The legislator cited understaffing, poor working conditions, delayed employment, low pay, and the neglect of casual workers as some of the major challenges facing the country’s healthcare sector.
The convict, Hussein Shafi Bilali, was found guilty of sexually assaulting Safiya Abdi Bilali in the Hagardera area of Fafi Constituency.
It aims to educate stakeholders on the implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.
The motion was introduced by Khadija Idris Mohamed, a Nominated MCA and Chairperson, Committee on Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development.
The County Assembly’s Committee on County Affairs, Public Service and Intergovernmental Relations, chaired by Adow Omar has been receiving submissions from relevant stakeholders and government institutions.
Mandera County IEBC coordinator, Aadan Harar, said the commission had achieved about 73% of its 25,000-voter target across Mandera’s six constituencies.
In a statement sent to newsrooms on Tuesday, the mall's management insisted that the facility was not seeking to ban bodabodas but was instead enforcing clearly designated zones for different forms of transport to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.
The 13-day exercise, being implemented under the Area-Based Livelihoods Initiative (ABLI-G II), covers four wards: Liboi, Damajale, Labisigale, and Abakaile in Dadaab Sub-County.
The Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed gratitude to all nations that supported Mogadishu’s candidacy.
The project, unveiled at a ceremony in Mogadishu, will use advanced technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Learning to detect and analyse misinformation circulating on social media platforms.
Dr. Amina Rashid, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at the facility said the program has restored the health, dignity, and confidence of women living with obstetric fistula who benefited from the training.
Duale said innovation must move beyond classrooms and into communities to improve lives and strengthen healthcare systems.
A delegation of imams, ustadhs and Muslim leaders visited the campus after concerns were raised by students who said they had been restricted from wearing the hijab while attending classes.
A situation report released by the county’s Department of Health on Thursday said the case involves an 11-year-old child from Dekaburey village in Iftin ward.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry described the incident as a “horrific assault” involving armed helicopters equipped with advanced weaponry.
The traders said uncertainty in export markets, particularly across the Gulf, has forced them to halt buying to avoid accumulating unsold stock.
The weatherman raised concerns over possible flash floods, landslides and disruptions to transport and infrastructure.
World Kidney Day is marked annually on the second Thursday of March to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and to reduce the global burden of kidney disease through prevention, early detection, and access to treatment.
Garissa County Referral Hospital is transitioning to an electronic health records system, covering patient registration, lab results, and discharge summaries, while retaining paper backups.
The engagement, organised by the National Treasury and Economic Planning in collaboration with the State Department for Children’s Services, provided a platform for residents and key stakeholders to review and give input on regulations that will guide the establishment and management of the Child Welfare Fund
PS Raymond Omollo said the Wajir Stadium project has already created employment for more than 400 people daily and is expected to reach substantial completion by mid-May.
Daud Ahmed, the Garissa branch coordinator of the Kenya Red Cross Society, warned that communities in low-lying areas should take early precautions as the river continues to swell.
The flagship initiative of President William Ruto under the national housing agenda is aimed at expanding access to decent and affordable homes.
It brought together senior Federal Government officials and international partners to mark the holy month of Ramadan.
Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi flagged off 915 tonnes of essential food supplies, including sifted maize, fortified porridge flour, dates, and cooking oil at the county headquarters.
Coupled with water scarcity and widespread livestock deaths, the risks of disease outbreaks and malnutrition continue to rise.
Hassan Sheikh called for urgent reforms within the United Nations system to reflect current global realities.
Speaking in Mandera on Thursday, the President said the reopening would restore connectivity between communities on both sides of the border and revive economic activity in the region.
The event brought together aspiring entrepreneurs, business leaders, and youth from across the county.
SUPKEM National Chairman Al-Hajj Hassan Ole Naado led a delegation of senior officials to the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) for high-level deliberations aimed at enhancing collaboration in addressing syndemic diseases affecting communities across the country.
Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, Lagdera MP Mohamed Abdikadir, Garissa County Commissioner Mohamed Mwabudzo and other local leaders presided over the event, describing it as a major milestone in bringing government services closer to the people.
Sheikh Salat lauded the exemption, saying it reflects the government’s appreciation of the cultural and spiritual significance of dates during Ramadan.
A multi-agency security team has been deployed and is actively pursuing the perpetrators, with operations underway to apprehend those responsible.
Garissa County Commissioner Mohamed Mwabudzo confirmed the incident, saying security agencies had intensified operations in the area to track down the attackers.
The County Government of Mombasa views international cooperation as a critical pillar in addressing climate change, marine pollution, and the sustainable use of ocean resources.
Governor Nathif Jama said the field day reflects the county’s integrated approach to agriculture, health, nutrition, and social protection.