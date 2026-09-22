NCIC summons MPs Didmus Barasa, John Ariko over public remarks

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and Turkana South MP John Ariko Namoit to appear before it over remarks made in Bungoma and Turkana counties.

Barasa is being questioned over comments he made in Sirisia Constituency, Bungoma County, on September 19, 2026, while Namoit is required to respond to remarks he allegedly made in Kaputir location, Kapurir Ward, Turkana South Constituency, on September 2.

In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.

The Commission said it is examining Barasa's remarks under several provisions of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The statements cited in the summons relate to the appointment of people from the former Western Province to senior government positions and the treatment of candidates from different communities during interviews.

Barasa allegedly discussed a situation involving candidates whose names were associated with different communities. He also said people from the former Western region who secure senior government positions should use their offices to advance the interests of residents from the region.

“Hiyo ndio maana sisi tunarudi nyuma kama jamii” (That is why we, as a community, are lagging behind).

The NCIC said the summons will allow Barasa to respond to the allegations, present evidence and make representations before the Commission reaches a determination based on the material presented.

Namoit has separately been summoned over remarks he allegedly made in Kaputir location in Turkana South Constituency on September 2, 2026.

The NCIC said the statements under investigation concern relations between the Turkana and Pokot communities, security, livestock raids and the sharing of benefits from the Lokichar Oil Basin.

Among the remarks cited by the Commission are statements in which Namoit referred to Pokots as “fools” and “terrible animals”.

He also said: “Pokots will never see any coin from the oilfield of Lokichar Oil Basin.”

Namoit is scheduled to appear before the NCIC on September 29 at 2pm at the Commission's offices at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The Commission said Namoit will also have an opportunity to respond to the matter, adduce evidence and make representations before a determination is made.

The two summonses warn that failure by either MP to appear in person could result in warrants of arrest and possible criminal or contempt proceedings.

The NCIC said the summonses form part of its ongoing investigations. The notices do not amount to a finding that either Barasa or Namoit committed an offence.