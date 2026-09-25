NCIC reschedules MP Wainaina hearing over Uasin Gishu remarks
The commission has rescheduled Iraya’s appearance to Wednesday, September 30, 2026, following his request to have the initial date changed.
The commission has rescheduled Iraya’s appearance to Wednesday, September 30, 2026, following his request to have the initial date changed.
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
Wamuchomba said the political class was betraying its constitutional duty to safeguard national unity, and accused some leaders of weaponising ethnicity for short-term political gain.
NCIC Chairperson Kepha Omae said the commission expected all leaders who had received summonses to make arrangements to attend and respond to the issues raised against them
NCIC summoned Gachagua on August 18 over remarks allegedly made at different public gatherings. The commission is investigating statements attributed to him during a tour of Meru County between July 25 and July 28.
The CS appeared to take issue with former Deputy President and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, whose political activities in the Mt Kenya region have focused on building stronger regional cooperation ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Gachagua is required to appear in person at the commission's offices at Britam Towers in Upper Hill, Nairobi on August 27, 2026.
In a statement dated August 18, 2026, KNCHR said it was “gravely concerned” by increasing reports of fatalities, intimidation, destruction of property, obstruction of movement, attacks on journalists and the alleged mobilisation of organised groups in connection with political activities.
Formed by a coalition of State agencies led by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), the committee will provide strategic direction and oversee a coordinated crackdown on offences linked to hate speech and election-related violence.
Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has petitioned Kenya’s NCIC to investigate former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over public statements he alleges could amount to ethnic profiling and undermine national cohesion.
In a statement issued on Friday, Duale said he had been "widely misquoted" and that his remarks delivered in Lafey Constituency had been taken out of context to advance "false and misleading narratives."
MPs argued that the current arrangement is creating inefficiencies in the use of public funds and blurring responsibility in the implementation of peace and unity programmes across the country.
Nyutu said she was blindsided by the commission’s announcement, having learned of her dismissal through a press release.
The Commission urged the State to begin by releasing the findings of previous investigations, many of which have not been made public despite months of silence.