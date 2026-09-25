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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

National Cohesion and Integration Commission

KNCHR demands probe into political violence, goonism
News

KNCHR demands probe into political violence, goonism

In a statement dated August 18, 2026, KNCHR said it was “gravely concerned” by increasing reports of fatalities, intimidation, destruction of property, obstruction of movement, attacks on journalists and the alleged mobilisation of organised groups in connection with political activities.

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