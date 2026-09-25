NCIC reschedules MP Wainaina hearing over Uasin Gishu remarks

Nominated MP Joseph Wainaina Iraya will appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) next week to respond to allegations arising from remarks he made in Uasin Gishu County.

The commission has rescheduled Iraya’s appearance to Wednesday, September 30, 2026, following his request to have the initial date changed.

In a letter dated September 23, NCIC Commission Secretary and CEO Daniel Mutegi Giti directed Iraya to appear at the commission’s offices on the 17th floor of Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, at 10am.

“Following your request for rescheduling of your appearance before the Commission, you are hereby summoned pursuant to Sections 13, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 56, 59, 60, 61, 62 and 63 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, to appear before the Commission at its offices situated on the 17th Floor, Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi on 30th September 2026 at 10:00 am for a Cohesion Inquiry into the matter under investigation,” the letter reads in part.

The inquiry relates to comments Iraya allegedly made on August 29 while addressing residents in Ngeria, Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County.

The NCIC has previously accused the lawmaker of calling on members of the Kikuyu community who do not support President William Ruto’s re-election bid to leave the area.

The commission also raised concerns over remarks in which Iraya allegedly spoke about identifying members of the community who did not support Ruto and the United Democratic Alliance.

The NCIC says Iraya will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations, present evidence and make representations before the commission reaches a determination.

The latest summons follows a request by Iraya dated September 3, 2026, seeking to have his earlier appearance rescheduled.

The commission has maintained that all other requirements contained in the original summons remain in force.

The case comes amid increased scrutiny of political rhetoric ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has previously raised concerns over statements it considers potentially inflammatory, including remarks attributed to Iraya, Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia and UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar.

The rights commission said statements that threaten or seek to exclude citizens because of their political choices could create fear, deepen divisions and discourage participation in political activities.

It also cited Article 38 of the Constitution, which protects citizens’ right to make political choices freely, and Article 81, which requires elections to be free from violence, intimidation and improper influence.

Iraya’s case is among several political speech matters being handled by the NCIC.

The commission has also summoned figures including Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma over various remarks.

The NCIC’s latest action comes as political parties and leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections, placing renewed focus on political speech, community relations and national cohesion.