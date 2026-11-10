DCI expands new biometric system to four counties, cuts police clearance processing to five minutes

Residents in four more counties can now obtain Police Clearance Certificates in less than five minutes following the expansion of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' (DCI) biometric identification technology, cutting down a process that previously took up to 14 working days.

The latest rollout targets Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Kitui and Garissa counties, allowing applicants in the North Rift, Eastern and North Eastern regions to access faster services through their nearest Huduma Centres.

The Multi-Biometric Identification System is designed to speed up the processing of Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) by using modern identification technology, reducing the time applicants have to wait before receiving the documents.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 10, the DCI announced that it had deployed specialised teams to the four counties to oversee the installation of the system and train police officers and Huduma Centre staff on how to operate the technology.

The deployment was conducted by two teams assigned to different regions to ensure the system was installed and personnel were adequately prepared to handle applications.

A team led by Principal Criminal Registrar Winfred Kirai supervised the installation in Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia counties, while another group headed by ASP Nicholas Tanui was responsible for introducing the technology in Kitui and Garissa.

In Kitui, the installation exercise was conducted in the presence of County Criminal Investigations Officer Cecilia Mugambi.

The training sessions focused on preparing officers and Huduma Centre personnel to operate the new system, integrate it into existing services and make the most of its capabilities.

According to the DCI, equipping staff with the necessary technical skills was essential to ensuring that applicants receive the certificates without unnecessary delays.

With the system now operational in the four counties, residents no longer have to endure the previous 14-working-day processing period, as the agency says certificates can now be obtained in under five minutes.

"Residents of the four counties are now encouraged to visit their nearest Huduma Centres and experience the enhanced PCC services, characterised by speed, efficiency and convenience," the agency said.

The expansion forms part of the DCI's wider programme to upgrade its operations through technology and make its services easier for the public to access.

The agency said continued investment in modern systems would help improve the speed of service delivery while making its operations more efficient and responsive to the needs of Kenyans.

The latest rollout extends the reach of the biometric identification system to more parts of the country, with the DCI seeking to reduce delays and improve the experience of people applying for Police Clearance Certificates.